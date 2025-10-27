Darwin AI Named to TechCrunch's AI Disruptors 60 List of the World's Top AI Startups

Darwin AI featured in Time Square as part of the Techcrunch Disrupt AI 60 Recognition

Darwin AI has been named to the 2025 AI Disruptors 60 by TechCrunch and Greenfield Partners, following its $15M Series A, which was announced last week.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darwin AI , a nationally recognized leader in enabling governments to harness artificial intelligence safely and at scale, today announced it has been named to the 2025 AI Disruptors 60 list by Greenfield Partners and TechCrunch. The recognition follows the company's recent announcement of a $15 million Series A funding round led by Insight Partners, underscoring the accelerating momentum in responsible AI adoption across the public sector.The AI Disruptors 60, presented at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025, spotlights the most groundbreaking startups turning AI from promise into real-world impact. Darwin was selected from nearly 1,000 applicants for its work building the critical infrastructure that enables government agencies to innovate with AI while maintaining compliance, transparency, and accountability."Being recognized alongside the most impactful AI innovators validates what we're seeing from agencies nationwide: governments need practical infrastructure to move beyond AI pilots to true transformation," said Noam Maital, Co-founder and CEO of Darwin AI. "This recognition, combined with our Series A funding and growing deployments across Texas, Ohio, California, Illinois, and Washington, reflects the urgent need for the foundation Darwin provides – a clear path to AI innovation that doesn't compromise on responsibility."Darwin addresses the core challenge facing government AI adoption through two integrated solutions. Darwin Govern provides a centralized system of AI guardrails that enables agencies to establish policy, enforce records management, oversee data governance, and maintain compliance across their AI environment. Darwin LaunchPad then builds on this foundation, enabling agencies to create and manage mission-specific agentic workflows for HR, procurement, permitting, and other operational processes.The company's research has found that more than 60% of AI usage in public agencies occurs through unsupervised "shadow AI" tools, exposing sensitive data and personally identifiable information. By centralizing visibility and enforcement, Darwin helps agencies regain control while accelerating innovation.The two back-to-back announcements – the Insight Partners-led Series A and the Disrupt 60 recognition – position Darwin at the forefront of the rapidly expanding government AI market.Darwin previously received recognition from the Center for Public Sector AI's inaugural AI 50 Awards for its leadership in building responsible and scalable AI infrastructure for government."The convergence of recognition from both the investment community and the technology ecosystem validates the critical role Darwin plays in making government AI adoption both possible and responsible," added Maital.About Darwin AIDarwin AI, a nationally recognized leader in public sector AI governance, works with public sector agencies to build the foundation for safe and scalable AI. Darwin Govern helps public sector agencies ensure compliance with records and data standards. Darwin LaunchPad helps agencies build on this foundation by deploying mission-specific agentic workflows. Darwin's approach turns AI policy into practice, enabling governments to innovate responsibly, securely, and at scale. Learn more at darwingov.com About the AI Disruptors 60The AI Disruptors 60, curated by Greenfield Partners and featured on TechCrunch, recognizes the most innovative startups driving real-world impact across AI infrastructure and applications. Selected from nearly 1,000 applicants, the list highlights companies that are transforming AI from potential into performance across diverse industries and use cases.

