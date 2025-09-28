Hosted.com Enhances Website Migration and Domain Transfer Services

Hosted.com offers Technical Support for Smooth Migrations Domain Name Transfers Made Easy with Hosted.com Hosted.com Offers Website Migration Assistance

CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Website migration and domain transfers are traditionally considered technically complex for individuals and businesses restructuring their site and hosting. Hosted.com is helping to lower these barriers by offering both services, thus making the process accessible, secure, and timeous.Website migration and domain transfers can often involve multiple layers of complexity - from compatibility issues between servers, to the risk of site downtime and data loss. Hosted.com addresses these challenges through an integrated process backed by experienced technical support staff.As websites continue to expand in size and functionality, many people find themselves needing upgraded web hosting . Common reasons for website migration include looking to improve site speed, increasing server resources, accessing more advanced features, or addressing concerns about performance and security. Similarly, consolidating domain management under a single provider can enhance efficiency and reduce renewal oversights, especially for growing businesses that have multiple products with different providers.Despite the benefits, both website migration and domain transfers pose technical challenges. In the case of website migration, issues frequently occur due to mismatches in server configurations, programming environments, and database structures between the ‘old’ and ‘new’ hosting providers.If not carried out properly, these problems can result in broken site functionality, data loss, or significant downtime, each of which can harm a business’s reputation or affect search engine rankings.Making Website Migration SimplerWebsite migration can offer a range of improvements, including faster load times, enhanced security, better uptime, and access to expanded resources and features. For growing businesses, switching to a more capable hosting platform can support higher traffic volumes and future scalability.Migrating websites with complex structures or large databases usually requires technical expertise and a carefully planned process. This is particularly true for sites with dynamic content, e-commerce features, or custom coding. One of the most common challenges is to ensure that custom code, themes, and plugins remain fully compatible within the new hosting environment.Configuration mismatches can cause features to break, design and layout problems, or security gaps if not properly corrected. Furthermore, even brief disruptions during migration, such as unexpected downtime or delays in DNS (Domain Name System) updates, can harm user trust, lower search engine ranking, and result in lost traffic and conversions.Hosted.com addresses these concerns by offering hands-on migration services as part of its Web Hosting and WordPress Hosting plans. Its customer support team manages the entire migration process at no extra cost. The service is intended to eliminate the technical burden for customers and minimize downtime during the transition."Our goal is to make every part of web hosting and domain management easier for our clients,” said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com. “Website migrations and domain transfers can be complicated, especially for those without the experience and skills to do it themselves. By offering expert support and a simplified process, we can help our customers concentrate on growing their business rather than dealing with technical difficulties."Easy Domain Name TransferWhile domain transfers are generally simpler than full website migrations, they can still encounter potential issues. One essential requirement is obtaining an authorization (EPP) code from the current service provider. This code is needed to verify the transfer's legitimacy and security. In many cases, delays or misunderstandings in acquiring this code can delay the process.Additional issues when it comes to transferring a domain include domain locking, outdated or incorrect contact details, or recent updates to the domain’s registration information. According to ICANN guidelines, domain names cannot be transferred if they were registered or transferred within the last 60 days.Hosted.com helps make the process easier through a clear three-step approach.1. Clients initiate a transfer by submitting their domain name on the Hosted.com platform.2. An authorization code from the current provider is entered to verify ownership and ensure security.3. The transfer typically completes within 5 to 7 business days following verification.Hosted.com’s Domain Transfer service provides DNS hosting, domain parking, and blacklist status checks as part of its domain services. Its Domain Pointing tool and centralized control panel enable smooth website redirection and straightforward management of domain configurations.Hosted.com offers these services for businesses of all sizes that want more flexibility and control over their websites. By offering support for both complex migrations and administrative domain transfers, the company aims to make managing digital infrastructure smoother and less stressful for its clients.About Hosted.comHosted.com provides Web Hosting and domain name services, offering a range of solutions designed to meet customers' various needs, to streamline site creation and management, while providing performance, stability, and security for SMEs, individuals, and businesses alike.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond is the founder and CEO of Hosted.com and has over 25 years of experience in the web hosting and domain space. With a commitment to excellence and superior customer support, Hosted.com's mission is to revolutionize how individuals and businesses of all sizes approach running and maintaining their websites.

