Inova Launches NovaCool™ Rack CDU: Compact 4U Solution Delivering 120 kW for AI and HPC

NovaCool™ Rack CDU

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inova, a provider of advanced data center infrastructure, has expanded its NovaCool™ liquid cooling portfolio with the launch of the NovaCool™ Rack CDU. Designed to address the escalating cooling demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), the new CDU delivers 120 kW of cooling in just 4U, combining scalability, redundancy, and intelligent monitoring in a compact form factor.Delivering Maximum Cooling in Minimal SpaceThe NovaCool™ Rack CDU combines high performance with a small footprint, enabling data centers to deploy liquid cooling without sacrificing valuable rack space. Its robust redundant architecture and advanced monitoring functions make it ideally suited for high-density compute environments and next-generation workloads.Key Highlights & BenefitsCompact High Capacity — 120 kW cooling at 4 °C ATD in a 4U rackmount design, freeing valuable rack space.Always-On Reliability — N+N redundant pumps and dual power supplies safeguard against downtime.Smarter Operations — Integrated 7″ HMI with Modbus, SNMP, and web access simplifies monitoring and control.Global Compatibility — Wide input range (100–240V AC, 50/60 Hz) ensures deployment flexibility worldwide.Built-In Protection — Leak detection and dew-point control ensure safe and stable operation.Executive PerspectiveInova emphasized that liquid cooling in data centers is becoming easier to deploy, with the NovaCool™ Rack CDU providing a solution that is simple, reliable, and ready for AI-driven workloads. “We are also preparing to introduce our hot-swappable CDU, which will give operators even greater flexibility,” said Sam Allen, CEO of Inova.Extending a Proven PortfolioThe NovaCool™ Rack CDU strengthens Inova’s portfolio of validated data center infrastructure solutions. Building on proven milestones such as the UL-certified NovaCool™ RDHx, the AI Ready Rack, and the successful deployments of high-density rPDU for AI-driven facilities, Inova continues to deliver reliable and scalable technologies trusted by operators worldwide.AvailabilityThe NovaCool™ Rack CDU will be available globally starting in 2025 both through Inova’s partner network and directly from Inova themselves, with full technical support and service. This launch marks another step in Inova’s mission to simplify and scale liquid cooling for the AI era.About InovaInova develops scalable, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure solutions for modern data centers. Its portfolio covers white space infrastructure from cabinets to liquid cooling, from intelligent power distribution to environment monitoring, helping organizations worldwide enhance operational efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and prepare for the demands of AI and HPC workloads.

