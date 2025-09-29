Splan Launches PacsGPT™, the Security Industry’s first AI Copilot and Agentic AI for Physical Identity and Access

Splan logo Madhu Gourineni, Founder & CEO, Splan, Inc.

Offering includes a duo of a natural language conversational interface as well as autonomous action orchestration

Splan’s PacsGPT™ offers Generative AI trained on the enterprise’s own data and combines human identity with incidents and events for fast answers, actionable insights and verifiable next steps” — Madhu Gourineni, CEO, Splan

NEW ORLEANS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Splan, Inc., a leading provider of AI-Driven Physical Identity and Access solutions, based in Fremont, CA, has launched PacsGPT™, the security industry’s first natural language search and reasoning product to deliver access orchestration and a conversational interface, unlocking actionable intelligence that normally lies dormant in huge amounts of data generated by physical security and identity management systems.

PacsGPT can deliver instant awareness by simply answering plain language questions in split seconds, such as, “How many employees, contractors and visitors are in all of our buildings?”, “Who accessed Building 11 after 8pm ?”, “Which badge readers are offline?”, “generate a list of contractors with active badges, whose contract is expired”, or issue a command, “Lock exterior doors in emergency mode”. Not having to rely on periodic reports and complex dashboards eliminates delays in uncovering and responding to incidents. Splan integrates with all major Access Control systems as well as HR systems and Network Directories. This allows PacsGPT to leverage physical identity data and combine it with alerts, events and notifications from other systems as well.

According to Madhu Gourineni, founder and CEO of Splan, “Events and alerts from various systems often go unnoticed, and if acted on could prevent serious disruptions and security incidents”. Gourineni goes on to add, “Splan’s PacsGPT offers Generative AI trained on the enterprise’s own data and other sources, to combine human identity with incidents and events for fast answers, actionable insights and verifiable next steps”.

PacsGPT responds with real action, real answers, and includes real‑time insights, guided workflows, and audit‑ready evidence. It is actively linked to existing Access Control and Visitor Management systems to unify search, analytics, and orchestration across sites and vendors.

PacsGPT delivers:

• Natural language search and reasoning

• Action orchestration with built-in decision support

• Audit-grade evidence for regulatory compliance

• Analytics and recommendations for threat and risk mitigation

• Conversational AI for autonomous security and real-time response.

Additionally, Splan also announced its Agentic AI for Physical Identity Solutions. This enhancement to its existing solutions delivers autonomous decision making and incident response.

About Splan

Splan offers AI-powered Enterprise Visitor Management and PIAM with Security Insights. Built for the modern cloud, Splan ensures smooth and simplified touch-less check-ins for visitors, employees, contractors, vendors, and more. Meanwhile, Splan’s PIAM offers seamless integration with all brands of PACS, as well as IAM Systems. Powerful workflow automation streamlines operations for employee onboarding, access change requests and even contractor and vendor management, complete with support for Mobile Credentialing. With 50+ connectors and modules like Events, Desk Booking Mustering, Deliveries, Truck Management, and more, Splan helps organizations in various industries meet audit and compliance requirements. www.splan.com

