FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Splan Reports Spike in Visitor Attendance with AI-Powered Physical Identity and Access Platform at ISC West 2025

Adds Video Calling and Security Analytics Features to Enterprise Visitor Management

Following a very successful ISC West Conference 2025 in Las Vegas, April 1-4, Splan, Inc., a leading privately-owned Converged Identity and Access Management software and solutions vendor delivering Enterprise Visitor Management, as well as Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM) software, reported a year-over-year spike in attendance attributed to more customers, security partners and integrators wanting to experience the new features being demonstrated at the show.

According to Madhu Gourineni, Founder & CEO of Splan, “We are thrilled with the market acceptance of our technology and solutions bolstered by our AI-enhanced Identity and Access Platform. Customers in regulated industries like Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense and Energy with standards from ISO and NIST, or regulations like HIPAA and NERC CIP etc. are seeking solutions like ours to deliver insights on the combined cyber and physical threats to get a more comprehensive view of risk to the enterprise”.

Gourineni goes on to add, “As companies are bringing their workforce back onsite, security managers have a renewed focus on tracking who is coming onsite. That includes employees, contractors, vendors and visitors. Splan’s Enterprise Visitor Management comes with a powerful platform that supports a wide range of solutions like vendor-contractor management, truck and package delivery as well as mustering.”

As a member of the Security Industry Association (SIA), Splan supports a variety of Industry activities. Splan participated in the SIA Annual Awards Event and attended the SIA Market Leaders Reception held during ISC West. Splan has supported a number of industry standards initiatives including support for access control readers that are compatible with standards initiatives like LEAF, OSDP, and others. Industry analyst firms are expecting both Visitor Management and PIAM segments to grow at double-digit rates. Splan is doubling down on efforts to enhance partnerships with Physical Access Control System (PACS) vendors, as well as IT-related Identity and Access Management vendors as more organizations are considering combining their physical and cyber security staff under a common security head.

About Splan, Inc.

Splan is a global provider of next-generation enterprise visitor management and identity solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric design, Splan offers secure, flexible, and scalable solutions to simplify access control, ensure compliance, and enhance safety across industries. Splan solutions include Vendor-Contractor Management, Mustering, Multi-Tenant Management, Datacenter Access, Membership Management and many others. Splan is headquartered in Silicon Valley in Fremont, California and has offices in the US and international regions. For more information about Splan, please visit www.splan.com.

