Rutland Barracks / DUI #5 & DLS
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE #: 25B4007018
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: September 27, 2025, at 1632 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 22a / Main Rd, West Haven, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #5 & Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Craig Lesage
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Town, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 27, 2025, at approximately 1632 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT RT 22a in the Town of Fair Haven for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Craig Lesage (64), of Essex Town, Vermont. Throughout the interaction, troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. Lesage participated in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and was subsequently taken into custody for Driving Under the Influence. Lesage was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and issued a criminal citation to appear for the above charge.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: October 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
