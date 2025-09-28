Rutland Barracks / DUI #5 & DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE #: 25B4007018

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: September 27, 2025, at 1632 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 22a / Main Rd, West Haven, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #5 & Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Craig Lesage

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Town, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 27, 2025, at approximately 1632 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT RT 22a in the Town of Fair Haven for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Craig Lesage (64), of Essex Town, Vermont. Throughout the interaction, troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. Lesage participated in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and was subsequently taken into custody for Driving Under the Influence. Lesage was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and issued a criminal citation to appear for the above charge.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: October 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.