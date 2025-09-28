Submit Release
News Search

There were 151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,237 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / DUI #5 & DLS

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE #: 25B4007018

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair                                

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: September 27, 2025, at 1632 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 22a / Main Rd, West Haven, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #5 & Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Craig Lesage

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Town, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 27, 2025, at approximately 1632 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT RT 22a in the Town of Fair Haven for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Craig Lesage (64), of Essex Town, Vermont. Throughout the interaction, troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. Lesage participated in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and was subsequently taken into custody for Driving Under the Influence. Lesage was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and issued a criminal citation to appear for the above charge.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: October 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / DUI #5 & DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more