Blue Goat Cyber Highlights FDA Cybersecurity at DeviceTalks West 2025; CTO Trevor Slattery to Present

Blue Goat Cyber sponsors DeviceTalks West 2025 in Santa Clara; CTO Trevor Slattery shares real FDA cybersecurity lessons.

Cybersecurity isn’t just about checking a regulatory box—it’s about protecting patients and empowering manufacturers to innovate safely.”
— Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder and CEO
SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Goat Cyber, a trusted leader in medical device cybersecurity and FDA compliance strategy, announced today its sponsorship of DeviceTalks West 2025, the premier MedTech innovation forum uniting engineers, regulators, and manufacturers at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Representing Blue Goat Cyber at the event are Trevor Slattery (Chief Technology Officer), Róisín Coleman (MedTech Cybersecurity Account Executive), and Myles Kellerman (Director of MedTech Cybersecurity). Together, the team will showcase proven methods for building FDA-compliant cybersecurity into medical devices, from design to postmarket, at Booth #205 throughout the two-day conference.

Featured Session: “From Hope to Horror — Real-World FDA Cybersecurity Submission Failures”

On Wednesday, October 15 (11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m., MCB M2), CTO Trevor Slattery will deliver a candid session exposing how small oversights in cybersecurity documentation have derailed FDA submissions, and how manufacturers can avoid those costly mistakes.

His presentation will align with the FDA’s 2025 guidance Cybersecurity in Medical Devices: Quality System Considerations and Content of Premarket Submissions, including real-world applications of Secure Product Development Frameworks (SPDF), Software Bills of Materials (SBOM), and compliance with Section 524B of the FD&C Act.

“DeviceTalks West is where innovation meets accountability,” said Christian Espinosa, Founder and CEO of Blue Goat Cyber. “Our team helps manufacturers turn FDA cybersecurity requirements into strategic advantages — protecting patients, devices, and brands alike.”

Visit Booth #205 to Learn:

- How to integrate cybersecurity from early design through postmarket management
- How to create reviewer-ready documentation for 510(k), De Novo, and PMA submissions
- How to operationalize SBOMs and vulnerability management programs
- What Section 524B means for connected ‘cyber devices’ — and how to stay audit-ready

Attendees can meet the Blue Goat team to discuss the latest regulatory expectations, testing approaches, and practical ways to build cybersecurity into quality systems.

About Blue Goat Cyber

Blue Goat Cyber is a U.S.-based cybersecurity firm specializing in medical device and healthcare technology risk management. Founded by Christian Espinosa, a U.S. Air Force veteran and recognized cybersecurity author, the company provides end-to-end support for FDA premarket submissions, postmarket monitoring, penetration testing, and regulatory compliance strategy. From concept through commercialization, Blue Goat Cyber helps device manufacturers create secure, compliant, and resilient medical technologies that align with FDA, NIST, and ISO 81001-5-1 standards.

Learn more at bluegoatcyber.com

