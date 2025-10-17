Blue Goat Cyber to Showcase Healthcare and Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions at HLTH 2025 in Las Vegas
Protecting patients through secure, compliant healthcare technology — Blue Goat Cyber joins HLTH 2025 at Booth #951-3.
Founded by Christian Espinosa, U.S. Air Force veteran, ethical hacker, and bestselling author of "The Smartest Person in the Room", Blue Goat Cyber helps healthcare technology companies and medical device manufacturers design, validate, and maintain secure, compliant systems.
Espinosa’s mission is deeply personal. After surviving a near-fatal experience with blood clots, he recognized how much patient safety depends on the reliability of medical and healthcare technologies. “Healthcare cybersecurity isn’t just about protecting data—it’s about protecting people,” said Christian Espinosa, CEO and Founder of Blue Goat Cyber. “Every connected device, hospital network, and diagnostic system must be secure by design. When cybersecurity fails, patient safety is at risk.”
Blue Goat Cyber’s solutions include:
- Healthcare cybersecurity risk management and HIPAA Security Rule compliance
- Medical device cybersecurity consulting for FDA 510(k), De Novo, and PMA submissions
- Postmarket vulnerability management and continuous monitoring for hospitals and device makers
- Secure Product Development Framework (SPDF) implementation for connected healthcare systems
- Penetration testing, threat modeling, and security validation for clinical, diagnostic, and AI-powered technologies
- Compliance with ISO 81001-5-1 and FDA premarket cybersecurity requirements
By combining deep technical expertise with regulatory fluency, Blue Goat Cyber empowers healthcare organizations to innovate securely, accelerate time to market, and maintain trust in connected health technologies.
Attendees at HLTH 2025 can visit Blue Goat Cyber at Booth #951-3 in the Diagnostics Theater to learn how to integrate cybersecurity best practices into every stage of healthcare technology development.
For more information, visit https://bluegoatcyber.com
Melissa Espinosa
Blue Goat Cyber
+1 844-939-4628
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.