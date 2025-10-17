Blue Goat Cyber to Showcase Healthcare and Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions at HLTH 2025 in Las Vegas

Protecting patients through secure, compliant healthcare technology — Blue Goat Cyber joins HLTH 2025 at Booth #951-3.

After nearly losing my life to a medical emergency, I made it my mission to secure healthcare technology.”
— Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder and CEO
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Goat Cyber, a leader in healthcare cybersecurity, medical device protection, and FDA compliance consulting, announced today that it will exhibit at HLTH 2025, the premier healthcare innovation event taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19–22, 2025. Blue Goat Cyber will be featured at Booth #951-3 in the Diagnostics Theater, where the company will showcase its innovative cybersecurity and compliance solutions that help safeguard connected medical devices, diagnostics, and digital health technologies in accordance with the FDA’s 2025 Cybersecurity in Medical Devices Guidance.

Founded by Christian Espinosa, U.S. Air Force veteran, ethical hacker, and bestselling author of "The Smartest Person in the Room", Blue Goat Cyber helps healthcare technology companies and medical device manufacturers design, validate, and maintain secure, compliant systems.

Espinosa’s mission is deeply personal. After surviving a near-fatal experience with blood clots, he recognized how much patient safety depends on the reliability of medical and healthcare technologies. “Healthcare cybersecurity isn’t just about protecting data—it’s about protecting people,” said Christian Espinosa, CEO and Founder of Blue Goat Cyber. “Every connected device, hospital network, and diagnostic system must be secure by design. When cybersecurity fails, patient safety is at risk.”

Blue Goat Cyber’s solutions include:
- Healthcare cybersecurity risk management and HIPAA Security Rule compliance
- Medical device cybersecurity consulting for FDA 510(k), De Novo, and PMA submissions
- Postmarket vulnerability management and continuous monitoring for hospitals and device makers
- Secure Product Development Framework (SPDF) implementation for connected healthcare systems
- Penetration testing, threat modeling, and security validation for clinical, diagnostic, and AI-powered technologies
- Compliance with ISO 81001-5-1 and FDA premarket cybersecurity requirements

By combining deep technical expertise with regulatory fluency, Blue Goat Cyber empowers healthcare organizations to innovate securely, accelerate time to market, and maintain trust in connected health technologies.

Attendees at HLTH 2025 can visit Blue Goat Cyber at Booth #951-3 in the Diagnostics Theater to learn how to integrate cybersecurity best practices into every stage of healthcare technology development.

For more information, visit https://bluegoatcyber.com

About

Getting your medical device through FDA cybersecurity requirements can feel overwhelming. The risk of delays, rejections, or security gaps is high—and the process can be confusing. Blue Goat Cyber exists to eliminate that uncertainty. Blue Goat Cyber is a specialized medical device cybersecurity firm that helps manufacturers simplify compliance, reduce risk, and speed up FDA approvals. Unlike general cybersecurity consultants, Blue Goat Cyber focuses exclusively on medical devices—delivering precise, effective solutions that meet FDA expectations. Why leading manufacturers trust Blue Goat Cyber: - Laser-Focused Expertise: 100% dedicated to medical device cybersecurity—no distractions, no generic advice. - FDA-Ready Compliance Solutions: Detailed, audit-ready documentation tailored for premarket submissions and postmarket updates. - Fast, Clear Results: Proven frameworks for risk assessments, SBOM development, threat modeling, and penetration testing—built for medical device timelines. - End-to-End Partnership: From early design to postmarket management, we stay with you every step of the way. - Practical Guidance, Not Just Paperwork: We help you avoid delays, defend your submissions, and bring secure devices to market faster. If cybersecurity feels like a roadblock, Blue Goat Cyber is your roadmap forward—delivering clarity, speed, and peace of mind. Take the stress out of cybersecurity compliance. Visit https://bluegoatcyber.com to schedule your consultation today.

https://bluegoatcyber.com

