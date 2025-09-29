Anleolife Expands Modular Garden Bed Systems Amid 5% Annual Growth in US Gardening Market Anleolife Expands Modular Garden Bed Systems Amid 5% Annual Growth in US Gardening Market Anleolife Expands Modular Garden Bed Systems Amid 5% Annual Growth in US Gardening Market

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anleolife today announced the expansion of its galvanized steel raised garden bed product line and the introduction of curated garden layout packages, responding to growing demand in the US gardening market valued at $22 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $27.4 billion by 2030.The expanded offerings, which include five configurations of modular raised beds—oval, rectangular, round, L-shaped, and U-shaped designs—along with professionally planned raised bed garden layouts , address the needs of American households that spent an average of $616 on lawn and garden activities in 2022, up $74 from 2021."The shift toward sustainable home gardening has accelerated significantly," stated an Anleolife company representative. "Our new modular systems and pre-designed layouts directly address consumer demands for durable, eco-friendly solutions that simplify the gardening experience while ensuring long-term value."The timing aligns with broader industry trends. The global gardening market size was valued at approximately $120 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $150 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of around 5%. North America leads the global gardening market, holding approximately 35.3% of the total market value.The company's galvanized steel raised garden beds feature a 20-year rust-resistance warranty and utilize 100% non-toxic coatings certified safe for edible plant cultivation. The modular design enables tool-free assembly, addressing installation complexity concerns that have historically deterred new gardeners from starting projects.The pre-designed garden layout packages represent a strategic response to evolving consumer preferences. Each package includes spatial planning optimized for specific gardening goals—whether herb gardens, vegetable patches, or ornamental flower beds—along with planting guides tailored to different climate zones across the United States.The U.S. garden planter market alone was valued at $4.08 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to $6.65 billion by 2032, reflecting sustained consumer investment in outdoor living spaces. This growth corresponds with the rise in establishment of eco-friendly cities and the United States Environmental Protection Agency's 'Greening America's Communities' program, which aids cities and towns in developing environmentally friendly neighborhoods.Since its founding in 2015, Anleolife has provided garden solutions to over one million households across the United States. The company's "Made for Garden Life" philosophy emphasizes accessibility and environmental sustainability through products designed to transform outdoor spaces into productive gardens.Industry observers note that the expansion reflects broader shifts in consumer behavior. Rising numbers of commercial buildings and corporate offices strongly influence the US gardening industry, as corporations increasingly focus on sustainability and employee well-being through corporate or office gardening.The new product lines are available immediately through Anleolife's e-commerce platform at www.anleolife.com . The company also maintains an active community presence through its Facebook page and can be reached at info@anleolife.com for product inquiries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.