The 2025 Sensors Summit Grandly Opens in Zhengzhou, Top Minds Jointly Draw a New Blueprint for the Industry

ZHENGZHOU, CHINA, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An appointment with sensing, a “convergence” in Zhengzhou. On November 30th, the opening ceremony and keynote report of the "2025 Sensors Summit" was grandly held at the Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center, marking the seventh time this globally renowned event—known as the “Oscars of the sensor field”—has been hosted in Zhengzhou.This year's conference is hosted by the Zhengzhou Municipal Government, jointly organized by the China Instrument and Control Society and the Administrative Committee of Zhengzhou High-Tech Zone, and co-organized by several national industry associations and leading enterprises.The conference continues the theme of “Perceiving the World, Innovating the Future,” bringing together 10 academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering (including foreign academicians), 10 international organizations, and representatives from universities, research institutions, and enterprises from 14 countries and regions. Through an special “1+8+6” activity model, the event creates a global sensor industry gathering that covers technology exchange, achievement transformation, and industry matchmaking. As the highest-level and most influential platform in China’s sensor field, the conference is both a concentrated showcase of industrial innovation achievements and an important hub for promoting the collaborative development of global sensing technologies.The opening ceremony was unprecedented in scale, with heavyweight announcements such as the Zhengzhou Declaration and High-Quality Development Parks released on-site.As the “nerve endings” of the Internet of Everything, sensors are becoming a key driving force for high-quality development of the digital economy. In recent years, Zhengzhou has continuously strengthened its digital economy layout by leveraging significant locational advantages and industrial foundation.At the opening ceremony, the "China Sensor High-Quality Development Declaration (Zhengzhou Declaration 2025)" (hereinafter referred to as the "Zhengzhou Declaration 2025") was released globally. Zhengzhou took this opportunity to put forward initiatives such as "focusing on innovation to break through industrial bottlenecks; driving integration into downstream markets through applications; building an open industry ecosystem through collaboration; practicing sustainable development with a focus on green principles; and ensuring industrial talent needs with education as the foundation," further consolidating its role as the “China Intelligent Sensor Valley” and bringing global consensus and strength to the sensor industry's development.According to the "Zhengzhou Declaration 2025," Zhengzhou will continuously strengthen the innovation ecosystem and accelerate the transfer of special achievements from the laboratory to the market; fully leverage the demonstration advantages of gas sensor applications to create reproducible and promotable industry application models; improve the entire sensor industry chain layout and attract high-quality projects from China and abroad to Zhengzhou; rely on the advantages of gas sensor applications to implement the “dual carbon” strategy; and continue to support local universities in developing sensor-related disciplines. As an important achievement of the conference, the "Zhengzhou Declaration 2025" clearly defines the core direction and key paths for high-quality development of the sensor industry and provides the "Zhengzhou Solution" for global innovation, application, and ecosystem building in sensor technology.Though small in size, sensors are a fundamental force driving the operation of modern technological society. According to the "2025 Intelligent Sensor Industry High-Quality Development Report" (hereinafter referred to as the "Report") released on-site by CCID Consulting, as IoT technology steadily penetrates industries, sensor market demand continues to grow, with the market size reaching 406.12 billion yuan in 2024. Regions across China are seizing the opportunity to enter the "sensor race." Multiple cities have released special plans and built distinctive industrial parks, with various regions such as Central and Western China, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta, and Pearl River Delta each taking on special development structures.The "Report," based on three primary indicators—industrial competitiveness, supporting competitiveness, and regional competitiveness—and 15 secondary indicators including market capability, leading enterprises, core infrastructure, industrial policy, and park level, selected Suzhou Industrial Park, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park Jiading Park, Zhengzhou High-Tech Zone, Wuxi High-Tech Zone, Changzhou High-Tech Zone, Guangzhou Economic Development Zone, Beijing Economic Development Zone, Bengbu Economic Development Zone, East Lake High-Tech Zone, and Shaoxing High-Tech Zone as the top ten high-quality development parks for intelligent sensors in China for 2025.It is worth celebrating that Zhengzhou High-Tech Zone successfully defended its top position in Central China, and, moving up from fourth place nationwide last year, has now entered the top three nationwide.Project Signing and Base Unveiling, Multi-Dimensional Highlights Accelerate Further Industrial UpgradesContinuing the previous year's strong momentum for “promoting implementation,” the 2025 Sensors Summit saw the signing of a total of 46 projects with a total contracted amount exceeding 26 billion yuan. Notably, the investment-oriented projects signed at this conference alone exceeded 25 billion yuan.A total of 29 projects were signed in three groups on-site. These included 10 industrial investment projects, such as the humanoid robot intelligent R&D and manufacturing center invested and constructed by Shenzhen Zhongqing Robotics and the electronic skin production base for humanoid robots by Ningbo Renhe; 9 industrialization cooperation projects, with Zhengzhou Institute of Integrated Circuits and System Applications signing with leading domestic semiconductor industry chain companies such as Zhiyang special Technology Co., Ltd. and Sichuan Jinlong Microelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., as well as Kaifeng Qingxiang Research Institute’s project also signing contracts; and 10 Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation chain layout cooperation projects, with Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation signing with universities including Chongqing University and Huazhong University of Science and Technology, as well as with companies such as Pridgeon Automotive Parts (Kunshan) Co., Ltd, Chongqing CST, and Shanghai Gongjin Microelectronics.The true measure of success lies in implementation. The 2025 Sensors Summit focuses on cooperation and talent recruitment in sensor materials, equipment, design, manufacturing, packaging, testing, system integration, and key applications, striving to build an integrated industrial chain. It plays a key supporting role in Zhengzhou’s development of an advanced technology, prosperous application, and complete sensor industry ecosystem.Keynote Reports Offer Insights into the Future, Multiple Forums Together Create an Industry Exchange FeastThe keynote report session gathered top experts, with five leading specialists in marine monitoring, automotive sensing, integrated circuits, and industrial policies invited to share cutting-edge insights as representatives.Wang Juncheng, a leading scientist at Laoshan Laboratory, shared a report entitled "Development and Prospect of Marine Environmental Monitoring Instrument Equipment Technology in China"; Wolfgang Ketter, General Manager of Pridgeon Automotive Parts (Kunshan) Co., Ltd, shared "Development and Prospect of European Automotive Sensor Industry" with the attendees; Deng Zhongliang, President of Zhengzhou University of Aeronautics and Professor at Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, shared "Wireless Network Positioning and Satellite Internet"; Henry H. Radamson, Chief Scientist at Guangdong Greater Bay Area Institute of Integrated Circuits (GIICS), delivered a report entitled "Application of Shortwave Infrared Technology in the AI Era"; Guo Yuansheng, Deputy Director of the Central Science and Technology Committee of the Jiusan Society and Executive Vice Chairman of China Sensor and IoT Industry Alliance, presented research on "Opportunities and Challenges Facing the Sensor Industry during the 15th Five-Year Plan".After the keynote reports, the award ceremony for the 22nd Zhengzhou Workers’ Technical Games (Intelligent Sensor Application Skills Competition) was held. Among more than 300 contestants, Guo Gangfeng and Zhang Leqi from Henan Dusai Education Technology Co., Ltd., and Gong Yonggang from Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation. stood out and won the top three positions.Afterwards, the award ceremony for the 2025 China (International) Sensor Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition was held as scheduled. The conference once again witnessed the emergence of a batch of promising technological achievements, highlighting the strong support Zhengzhou provides for the sensor industry.The list of the Top 20 Emerging Sensor Companies in China for 2025 was also announced at the event, with companies such as Anhui Xici Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Baiweishen Technology Development Co., Ltd., and Beijing Ruisi Zhixin Technology Co., Ltd. making the list.According to reports, the 2025 Sensors Summit will last for three days. In addition to the opening ceremony and keynote speeches, there will be eight professional forums and six concurrent events. Among them, the first Henan Integrated Circuit Industry Synergy Conference will be successfully held, strengthening the ecological linkage between the sensor and chip industries. The eight themed forums have been carefully arranged to focus for the first time on national strategic directions such as "embodiment" and "new energy vehicle sensors," and newly added fundamental topics such as MEMS equipment and materials, covering the entire sensor industry chain. This will further promote technological exchange and cooperation within the global sensor field and inject new momentum into the high-quality development of China’s sensor industry.

