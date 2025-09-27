St. Albans Barracks / Petit Larceny - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2007015

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/21/25 1604 hours

LOCATION: Landon Rd South Hero, VT

INCIDENT: Unlawful Mischief & Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Under Investigation

VICTIM: Melanie Nigro

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 21, 2025, at 1604 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were notified of a theft from a vehicle on Landon Rd in South Hero. Troopers determined the incident occurred on September 21st at approximately 1530 hours. At approximately 1830 hours, an unknown male attempted to use Nigro’s credit cards at Best Buy in Williston. Security footage from the store depicted this interaction. Pictures of the male are attached.

The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802 524-5993 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.

V/R,

Trooper Catherine Gullo

Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478

802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov