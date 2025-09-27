St. Albans Barracks / Petit Larceny - Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2007015
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/21/25 1604 hours
LOCATION: Landon Rd South Hero, VT
INCIDENT: Unlawful Mischief & Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
VICTIM: Melanie Nigro
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 21, 2025, at 1604 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were notified of a theft from a vehicle on Landon Rd in South Hero. Troopers determined the incident occurred on September 21st at approximately 1530 hours. At approximately 1830 hours, an unknown male attempted to use Nigro’s credit cards at Best Buy in Williston. Security footage from the store depicted this interaction. Pictures of the male are attached.
The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802 524-5993 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.
V/R,
Trooper Catherine Gullo
Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478
802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov
