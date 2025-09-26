Uganda: National Moot Competition on International Humanitarian Law

Eight universities participated in the memorial round, with the top four progressing to the oral rounds. The four universities that participated in the oral rounds were Uganda Christian University (UCU), Makerere University (MUK), Cavendish University, and the International University of East Africa (IUEA), which was a first-time participant in the competition. UCU was declared the winner.

This year, the ICRC collaborated closely with the National Society during the event, providing judges from the National Society and offering communication support to document the event's highlights. It is intended that, starting in 2026, the ICRC will partner with the National Society in the organisation and implementation of this competition, furthering the National Society's IHL Strategy.

Among the Judges for the role-play scenarios were protection colleagues, legal advisors from the ICRC, and interlocutors from the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) for the three rounds of the competition. For the final rounds, Justice Susan Okalany, a Judge from the International Crimes Division of Uganda, presided, supported by two ICRC colleagues: Sahar Haroon, Regional Legal Advisor and Mathilde Marie Piret, Operational Legal Advisor.