Governor Katie Hobbs Announces Advancement of Historic Broadband Expansion

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced a critical milestone in Arizona’s plan to invest $967 million to expand broadband infrastructure across the state. Arizona received final approval from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), paving the way for the project’s implementation.

Arizona's Broadband Equity, Access & Deployment Program (BEAD) Program is the state's largest-ever broadband investment, furthering Governor Hobbs’ goal of ensuring reliable, high-speed internet connection for all Arizonans by 2030 through her ConnectAllAZ initiative. Arizona’s BEAD plan leverages significant private investment and represents a mix of technologies that reflect Arizona’s uniquely varied geography.

“Opportunity for every Arizonan means access to fast, affordable, reliable internet, no matter your zip code,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “With this historic investment, we’re not just closing the digital divide, but also opening doors to economic opportunity in every corner of our state. I'm grateful to the ACA and everyone who has played a role in advancing this critical project. From education to health care to workforce development, broadband is key to Arizona’s present and future.”

Following extensive planning, community engagement, and stakeholder outreach efforts, the ACA submitted Arizona's BEAD Final Proposal to NTIA on September 4, 2025. Arizona’s plan outlines 70 project areas with roughly 160,000 eligible households, or Broadband Serviceable Locations, and 1,256 Community Anchor Institutions, such as schools, libraries, and hospitals, that are currently not connected to quality, reliable high-speed internet. The total investment amounts to $967 million, including $447 million in federal funding and $520 million in private-sector matching dollars.

The plan enables the installation of more than 7,709 miles of fiber optic technology, supporting the creation of roughly 5,000 jobs and connecting hundreds of thousands of Arizonans to reliable, affordable high-speed internet.

“Congratulations to Arizona on the approval of their BEAD Final Proposal. Arizona’s plan leverages a strong mix of technologies, commits substantial matching funds, and identifies significant cost efficiencies,” said Assistant Secretary for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth. “This thoughtful and strategic proposal reflects the principles of our Benefit of the Bargain reforms, ensuring every dollar delivers real value to Arizonans.”

“This is a transformational moment for Arizona,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “With final BEAD approval, we are moving full speed ahead to connect every household and community with high-speed internet. We’re grateful to Governor Hobbs, our federal and state partners, and the thousands of Arizonans who helped shape this plan through their input and engagement.”

“On behalf of the Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians, I wish to express our appreciation and gratitude for this BEAD program and the prospect of connectivity,” said Roland Maldonado, Tribal Chairman of the Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians. “As a far northern Arizona tribe in an extreme rural community without the modern conveniences of readily available connections to cellular networks and fiber optics with high-speed internet access, this becomes a real-time technological welcomed change. Thank you!”

“The BEAD funding will help finance broadband installation at approximately 400 sites on the Nation,” said Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Verlon M. Jose. “We greatly appreciate the support from NTIA and the Arizona Commerce Authority as we continue to build a 21st Century infrastructure for our people.”

“Every Arizonan, regardless of their zip code, deserves access to reliable, high-speed internet, and this final approval means many communities are one step closer to getting connected,” said Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

“I’m glad to see that the NTIA approved Arizona’s proposal for the BEAD program to expand broadband internet access to communities that need it most, like rural and Tribal areas. This program was something I fought to include in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and I’m excited to see these funds get to work in Arizona,” said Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego.

“Pinal County is experiencing tremendous growth and with that comes the infrastructure needed to support it,” said Stephen Miller, Chair of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors. “I am extremely excited that the internet carriers who provide service to Pinal County are going to receive more than $62,000,000 in support from the BEAD grants. These grants are going to allow providers to bring high-speed internet to parts of the county that do not currently have it - under-served and communities with no high-speed internet will benefit tremendously from this grant. This is a big win for the county, allowing us to continue to grow and develop as we look to our future success. We are grateful to Governor Hobbs and the ACA for all their efforts.”

“I am grateful for this $55.4 million BEAD investment into Mohave County,” said Travis Lingenfelter, Chairman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “Fiber broadband is core 21st-century infrastructure, and this BEAD funding further equips rural Mohave County with the connectivity needed for education, healthcare services, public safety, industrial and small-business growth, and a stronger quality of life. I sincerely thank Governor Hobbs, the Arizona Commerce Authority, and the Arizona State Broadband Office for their leadership and commitment to Arizona’s future.”

"Today's approval is tremendous news for rural communities across our state!” said Stephanie Irwin, Mayor of Pinetop-Lakeside. “These dollars will allow for many more opportunities for the Pinetop-Lakeside community to grow our economy with additional broadband capacity. We are very grateful to Governor Hobbs and the ACA for all the hard work that went into making this a reality."

To develop Arizona’s BEAD plan, the ACA facilitated over 365 outreach engagements across the state, reaching over 5,000 stakeholders. The process included an extensive effort to identify addresses absent in the federal broadband map, resulting in the inclusion of an additional 60,000 Arizona households in the BEAD Program and the addition of $273 million to Arizona's BEAD award. BEAD builds on existing state investments and federal partnerships, including the Arizona Statewide Middle Mile Network, Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program, and Arizona Rural Broadband Development Grant Program, representing more than $1 billion in total public investment in Arizona’s broadband infrastructure as part of Governor Hobbs’ ConnectAllAZ initiative.

Arizona’s approved BEAD Plan leverages existing infrastructure and prioritizes unserved and underserved households in an effort to improve connectivity, support economic growth, and enhance education and health care access throughout Arizona.

To accelerate the deployment of broadband infrastructure, the ACA launched the Arizona Permit Finder, a first-of-its kind interactive permitting map. The tool consolidates permitting requirements into a centralized source, ensuring Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and subgrant recipients have access to important agency and contact information.

With NTIA’s approval of Arizona’s BEAD Final Proposal, the submission moves to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for final review. Upon NIST’s approval, the ACA will receive a Notice of Award from NTIA, enabling Arizona to access BEAD funds for broadband deployment. The ACA continues to support subgrantees with environmental reviews, permitting, and deployment planning. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2026.

Read more about Arizona’s comprehensive broadband initiatives at ConnectAllAZ.com.