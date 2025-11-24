Governor Katie Hobbs Appoints Debbie Johnston to Lead Arizona Department of Health Services

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Debbie Johnston to lead the Arizona Department of Health Services. For the past 21 years, she has worked for the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA), focusing on policy development and regulatory affairs. During her tenure at AzHHA, Debbie served on various public health boards and committees at the Arizona Department of Health Services, including the State Trauma Advisory Board and the Arizona Health Improvement Plan Steering Committee. Debbie retired earlier this year as Executive Vice President for the Association.

“I am proud to appoint Debbie to this important position, and have full confidence in her ability to oversee this critical agency,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Debbie’s longstanding relationships, strong leadership, and extensive experience with Arizona health care providers, especially our rural hospitals, will be assets to Arizonans and to the hundreds of thousands of health care providers that ADHS licenses. I look forward to her confirmation by the State Senate.”

"I am honored to be nominated by Governor Hobbs to serve as Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services,” said ADHS Director nominee Debbie Johnston. “An accessible and efficient public healthcare system is vital to the prosperity of our state. I take seriously the State’s obligations to protect the public while supporting the work of our providers, and I look forward to collaborating with our many talented community partners, healthcare providers, and policymakers to improve the health of all Arizonans."

Debbie succeeds Sheila Sjolander, who has served as interim Director since April 2025 and will return to her previous role at the agency.

A third generation Arizonan, Debbie started her career in the Arizona State Senate as a Research Analyst for the Appropriations, Commerce and Economic Development Committees, and later served as Research Staff Director.