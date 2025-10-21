Minuteman Security & Life Safety Leadership Transition: Joseph Lynch Named Board Chairman, Ron Oetjen Appointed CEO

Minuteman - Joe Lynch & Ron Oetjen Minuteman Security & Life Safety

Minuteman names Ron Oetjen CEO as founder Joe Lynch becomes Chairman, advancing a planned leadership transition to support continued national growth.

It has been the honor of my life to build Minuteman into the company it is today. As we enter this next chapter, I am confident that Ron’s leadership and vision will take Minuteman to new heights.” — Joe Lynch

ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minuteman Security & Life Safety , the 2025 SDM Systems Integrator of the Year and one of the fastest-growing security integrators in North America, today announced a leadership transition to support its next phase of growth. Effective January 1, 2026, founder and current CEO Joseph Lynch will assume the role of Chairman of the Board, while Ron Oetjen, the company’s President, will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer.This leadership transition has been part of a thoughtful succession plan, which Lynch has been instrumental in developing over the past year, to ensure a seamless shift in responsibilities and maintain the organization's strong momentum. The plan reflects Minuteman’s commitment to stable, strategic growth and the continued evolution of its leadership team.Joseph Lynch, who founded Minuteman in 1988, has led the company from its beginnings as a New England alarm installer to a national systems integrator with more than $200M in revenue and offices spanning from Maine to Florida. Under his leadership, Minuteman has completed seven acquisitions since 2023, unified operations nationwide, and built a culture rooted in employee development, customer trust, and community safety.“It has been the honor of my life to build Minuteman into the company it is today,” said Lynch. “From our start in Massachusetts to becoming a nationally recognized integrator, our growth has always been fueled by an unwavering focus on protecting people and organizations. As we enter this next chapter, I am confident that Ron’s leadership and vision will take Minuteman to new heights. I look forward to continuing to support the company as Board Chairman.”Ron Oetjen, who joined Minuteman through the acquisition of Strategic Solutions (S3) in 2023, has played a pivotal role in driving the company’s rapid national expansion, cultural integration, and operational excellence. Known for his emphasis on process discipline, employee development, and a “momentum and moxie” philosophy, Oetjen has helped position Minuteman as a trusted partner for clients across the country in enterprise, healthcare, higher education, and critical infrastructure sectors.“I am honored to take on the role of CEO at such a pivotal moment in Minuteman’s history,” said Oetjen. “Joe has built an incredible foundation, and together with our talented team, we’ve created a culture of innovation, unity, and relentless customer focus. Looking ahead, we will continue to expand our national footprint, invest in our people, and lead the industry in proactive, technology-driven security solutions. I’m excited to build on our momentum and deliver lasting value to our customers, employees, and partners.”As Chairman of the Board, Lynch will remain deeply engaged in guiding Minuteman’s long-term vision and strategic priorities, ensuring the company stays true to its mission of delivering trusted, innovative security and life safety solutions nationwide. As CEO, Oetjen will lead the next phase of growth, driving operational excellence, scaling best-in-class practices, and fostering a culture of collaboration, accountability, and high performance throughout the organization.About Minuteman Security & Life SafetyMinuteman Security & Life Safety is a national systems integrator dedicated to protecting people, property, and mission-critical operations. Founded in 1988, Minuteman has grown into one of the largest security and life safety providers in North America, recognized as the 2025 SDM Systems Integrator of the Year. With expertise across video surveillance, access control, cybersecurity, and emergency communications, Minuteman partners with organizations in healthcare, education, critical infrastructure, and enterprise markets.

