MattimoreGCLaw Launches to Deliver Top-Tier Legal Counsel with Executive Insight to Growing Companies Nationwide

TJ Mattimore - Outside General Counsel

MattimoreGCLaw launches to offer growing companies high-level legal and executive insight without the cost of a full-time GC. Smart counsel, real results.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned corporate attorney and executive T.J. Mattimore has announced the launch of MattimoreGCLaw, a boutique law practice designed to give small and mid-sized companies access to big-firm caliber legal expertise combined with real-world executive leadership without the cost of a full-time general counsel.With nearly three decades of experience, including service at premier New York City law firms and over 20 years as in-house general counsel and senior executive, Mattimore created the firm to fill a critical market gap: providing business-focused legal support to companies that aren’t ready to hire a full-time GC but need more than occasional outside counsel.“I launched MattimoreGCLaw to help companies manage legal risk strategically and cost-effectively,” said Mattimore. “My clients get an attorney who understands business strategy, culture, and exit planning, not just the law. I don’t bill for the sake of billing; I build trust and provide value.”A Smarter Legal Model for Modern BusinessUnlike traditional law firms, MattimoreGCLaw embeds deeply with leadership teams learning the company’s strategy, staffing, competitors, and growth goals, and uses a broad professional network of trusted experts to handle specialized needs in tax, IP, regulatory, real estate, HR, and operations.This approach is ideal for fast-growing companies, M&A-focused organizations, and executives looking to proactively manage risk while controlling legal costs. The firm’s structure embraces the rising trend of outside general counsel services, giving founders and executives seasoned legal and operational guidance before it’s practical to hire a full-time in-house GC.Built on Executive Experience, Driven by ResultsMattimore’s career includes leading complex corporate transactions, navigating risk for high-growth companies, and even directing multimillion-dollar operational initiatives such as the design and on-time, on-budget completion of a new corporate headquarters.“Great legal counsel isn’t just about risk avoidance; it’s about creating the right outcomes,” Mattimore explained. “I approach problem-solving by identifying the desired result first, then working backward to design the smartest response.”Clients can expect intelligent, efficient, and personable counsel paired with honesty, integrity, and outstanding customer service, qualities Mattimore says are often overlooked in traditional billable-hour models.Meeting the Needs of Today’s Business ClimateIn an unpredictable economic and political landscape, companies must stay nimble, cautious, and fiscally responsible. Outside general counsel services let growing businesses access sophisticated legal guidance without prematurely locking in a full-time salary. MattimoreGCLaw is uniquely positioned to meet that need.“My goal is to help companies grow, thrive, and avoid costly missteps,” said Mattimore. “And when they’re ready to bring on a full-time in-house lawyer, I’ll help them recruit and onboard that attorney to ensure a seamless transition.”About MattimoreGCLawMattimoreGCLaw is a boutique legal practice founded by a veteran corporate attorney and executive with nearly 30 years of experience advising companies through complex growth, risk management, and transactions. The firm provides corporate and transactional support, and outside general counsel services to small and mid-sized companies seeking big-firm quality legal advice with the insight of an experienced business leader at a fraction of the cost of a full-time in-house GC.

