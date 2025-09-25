Attorney Seth Romanick Joins Kaplan, Ditrapani, Faria & Manin LLP, Expanding Real Estate and Estate Planning Services

Seth Romanick

Veteran NYC real estate and trusts lawyer joins Kaplan, expanding client service and mortgage closings to 39 states with trusted, client-first care.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaplan, Ditrapani, Faria & Manin LLP proudly announces that attorney Seth Romanick, a respected real estate and trusts & estates lawyer with 25 years of experience, has joined the firm as a Partner.. Known for his approachable, reliable, and trustworthy style, Romanick brings a wealth of experience and a client-first philosophy to the firm’s growing team.“I was looking to grow my practice, and this firm allowed me to have an incredible team in place and do things my way, but with far more resources than I ever had running a mom-and-pop shop,” said Romanick. “Crossing over the bridge into Manhattan has always been a dream. Now, with the resources and team here, all I need to do is focus on my clients and give them the absolute best representation. My mission is simple: I want to be known as the guy who gets the deals to the closing table; the reliable, responsive, and trustworthy expert everyone feels good about recommending.”Previously, Romanick led a highly respected boutique firm recognized as one of the top in New York City. At Kaplan, he will expand his reach dramatically. Instead of handling closings only in New York, his new bank team has the capability to manage transactions in 39 states, giving loan officers and clients a trusted, seamless experience across much of the country. He will continue to represent buyers and sellers in residential and commercial real estate, handle co-op and condominium board matters, and provide estate planning and administration services.Key to his decision was the culture at Kaplan. “After my initial talks with Jared Kaplan, I visited the office. Seeing everyone smiling, happy, and sharing positive experiences gave me a warm, fuzzy feeling. I knew without a shadow of a doubt that I had found my new home. The office is first class, the people are warm and collaborative, and I couldn’t be more excited,” he said.Romanick’s track record of client wins underscores his reputation. Recently, he saved a defaulting commercial borrower over a quarter of a million dollars in penalties, and he successfully resolved a complex estate-related real estate deal involving tenants, foreclosures, and a massive title issue. His peers praise him as a fair, responsive, and collaborative lawyer who gets deals done without unnecessary conflict.“I’m bringing 25 years of experience as a mainstay in the New York City real estate market,” Romanick added. “This firm already has an unmatched reputation. Together, we’re going to give New York City a major upgrade in options for representation for buyers, sellers, and banks alike.”Outside of his legal work, Romanick is a dedicated family man, animal lover, and sports enthusiast. He shares life with his two dogs (Doug, a 13½-year-old Golden Doodle, and Daffy, a 4-year-old Standard Poodle), his green-cheeked conure Jerry, and spends weekends supporting his son, a student at the University of North Carolina, and his daughter, a travel hockey player. A lifelong skier, boater, and Hudson Valley adventurer, he brings the same passion and energy to his personal life as he does to his legal practice.With Kaplan’s resources and his influence, Romanick envisions rapid growth. “We’re going to quickly rise to the top of the New York City market. Real estate brokers will want to work with us, law firms will want us to be their bank attorneys, and clients will be excited to work with our new collaborative team. The experience of working with me has always been strong, but now it’s even better, with luxury locations, a top-notch team, and abundant resources; closing deals with our team has never been better,” he said.About Kaplan, Ditrapani, Faria & Manin LLPServing the greater New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, Kaplan, Kaplan, Faria & Manin, LLP focuses on expediting mortgage-related transactions of all types. Our experienced attorneys handle refinances, loans, and consolidations, and also advise on CEMA applications, binder agreements, and more. Above all, our priority is being there for clients and ensuring every transaction moves smoothly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.