Ashburn, Turner County, GA (September 27, 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged Zachary Taylor Brown-Earnest, age 31, of Ashburn, GA, with Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony in connection to the death of Sinclair Wynn, age 35, of Sycamore, GA.

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, at about 1:05 a.m., the Ashburn Police Department requested GBI investigative assistance in reference to a shooting in Ashburn, Georgia.

Preliminary information indicates on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at about 12:55 a.m., the Ashburn Police Department responded to a home located in the 300 block of West End Street in Ashburn, GA, in reference to a shooting. A gathering had taken place at the home when an argument occurred between Brown-Earnest and Wynn. During the argument, Brown-Earnest shot Wynn. After being shot, Wynn ran to his car and collapsed.

Wynn was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at 478-987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Tift Judicial District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.