VA honors 60 years of SGLI protecting our nation’s military members

VA is celebrating 60 years of the Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI) program. On Sept. 29,1965, during the Vietnam conflict, an act of Congress created the SGLI program to address service member life insurance needs while in combat zones, and for other purposes.

Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance

SGLI provides affordable term-life insurance coverage up to $500,000 to active duty, Reserve and National Guard members. Service members are automatically enrolled in SGLI upon entering the military, and monthly premium rates are based on the amount of coverage selected. Since the inception of the SGLI program, there have been many enhancements to benefit members.

In 1974, VA introduced the Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI) program to allow service members to convert their SGLI into a five-year term policy after separation from service.

In 1992, VGLI became renewable beyond the original 5-year coverage period.

In 2001, the Family SGLI program began insuring spouses and children of service members.

In 2005, a rider for traumatic injury protection (TSGLI) was added to SGLI.

In 2023, the maximum coverage amount increased from $400,000 to $500,000.

In 2025, the premium rates for SGLI, FSGLI and VGLI were discounted to make life insurance protection even more affordable.

Importance of Life Insurance

Life insurance provides essential financial protection covering:

Lost income

Mortgage payments

Education expenses

Funeral costs

As life circumstances change, it’s important to review coverage amounts and ensure beneficiary information is current. Service members can view their personal account information through the SGLI Online Enrollment System (SOES) on milConnect.

The SGLI program gives financial protection and peace of mind to our military members, Veterans and their families. VA is dedicated to offering life insurance coverage for those currently serving, transitioning from service and who have separated from service.

VA first purchased a group policy from the Prudential Insurance Company of America in 1965 and, since then, the partnership and programs administered under the SGLI program have grown to support millions who have served. Today, there are 5.1 million people insured for $1.4 trillion of total coverage under the SGLI family of programs. These programs will continue for future service members, Veterans and their families.

For more life insurance information online, or visit www.va.gov/life-insurance.