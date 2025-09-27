NEBRASKA, September 27 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen and Senators React to Strong Showing in Latest BEA Report

LINCOLN, NE – The latest quarterly report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) bodes well for Nebraska and the nation. Nebraska is 4th among states and the District of Columbia for personal income growth, and it is tied for 6th in gross domestic product (GDP) growth – a 5.2% increase. The report covers April, May and June.

Today, Governor Jim Pillen and members of the Legislature touted findings published by the BEA and what they mean to Nebraskans.

“This report points to the underlying strength of Nebraska’s economy -- one driven by agriculture, value-added processes, biofuels, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare and other key components,” said Gov. Pillen.

“While any data point must be considered within the context of other economic data and trends, this report certainly points to the strength and stability of Nebraska’s economy. We must take advantage and build on that position by improving our state’s tax system, so that it remains competitive,” continued Gov. Pillen. “First and foremost, that means fixing our property tax crisis for hard-working Nebraskans. That will attract more people to the Good Life -- providing talent and workforce for our businesses and allowing them to grow.”

Senator Mike Jacobson added, “The latest GDP growth for Nebraska is further evidence that the Nebraska way of lowering taxes and growing our traditional values is working.”

“Nebraska’s high ranking of GDP per capita is a great indicator of the productivity and strong work ethic of our people,” said Senator Brad von Gillern, chairman of the Revenue Committee. “I believe that income tax reductions and property tax relief provided in recent years have contributed to our overall performance, and will continue help in retaining people, attracting new companies and workers to our great state.”