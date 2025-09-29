Role of Astrology in Relationships, Marriage, and Culture: A Conversation with Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant of PavitraJyotish
Being honored by ThreeBestRatedⓇ–since 2017—for the last 9 years—has been a source of pride and motivation.”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delhi is a city that represents a confluence of tradition and modernity. Its cultural depth and spiritual consciousness make people more receptive to Vedic wisdom. Moreover, astrology is not just a tradition, but is valued as a guiding force in life. Here Pt. Umesh Chandra stands as a beacon of knowledge and faith when it comes to astrology. He has been guiding millions of people with his decades of rich experience since 1988.
ThreeBestRated® feels delighted to announce Pt. Umesh Chandra as the winner of the 2025 Award of Excellence, solidifying his position as one of the top three astrologers in New Delhi. This is not just an award, but a testament to why people continue to trust the name Pt Umesh Chandra for their astrological needs.
“Being honored by ThreeBestRatedⓇ–since 2017—for the last 9 years—has been a source of pride and motivation,” said Pt. Umesh. According to him, this award has strengthened trust and transparency, encouraging him to continue serving with sincerity.
The ThreeBestRated® team sat down with Pt Umesh for an interview, where he shared his valuable insights and explored some of life’s most important aspects — relationships, marriage, and culture and the role of astrology in shaping them.
The Influence of Astrology on Modern Relationships
>> Astrology in Delhi: “Despite the modern lifestyle, astrology still plays a significant role in Delhi when it comes to marriage and relationships,” Pt. Umesh said. “With many youngsters seeking astrological insights for compatibility and harmony, horoscopes remain an essential step for many families.”
>> Importance of Astrology in Relationships: Pt. Umesh emphasizes that astrology helps individuals and couples by providing a framework to make informed decisions in their lives in terms of marriage and relationships. Horoscopes, when matched properly, serve as an essential tool for assessing psychological, emotional and behavioural compatibility. This helps newly married couples understand each other’s nature and future planetary tendencies to lead their lives happily. In addition, astrology also aids with choosing auspicious timings, and performing specific rituals to strengthen their love and harmony.
>> Planetary Doshas in Marriage and Remedies: On speaking of the potential challenges in marriage, Pt. Umesh Chandra highlights the common doshas that may influence harmony between partners. Some of the most common doshas affecting marital life include Mangal (Kuja) Dosha, Nadi Dosha, Kaal Sarp Dosha, Bhakut Dosha, Pitra Dosha, Shrapit Dosh, Vaidhabya Dosha, Guru Chandal Dosh, Shani Dosha, and adverse influences of Rahu-Ketu. These doshas, if left unaddressed, can manifest as conflicts, delays in marriage, misunderstandings, health issues, or emotional distance between partners.
Strict adherence to remedies including: performing specific rituals, wearing gemstones, observing fasting, doing anusthan, and chanting mantras, can significantly minimize or neutralize the negative effects of these doshas.
>> Potential Issues in Ignoring Astrology: “There have been several cases where couples overlooked warnings about incompatibilities. Later, the same issues resurfaced, confirming that astrology does not control life but certainly aids in making informed decisions,” said Pt. Umesh.
He added, “There are also instances where couples with completely opposite horoscopes have had successful marriages. With patience, understanding, and adherence to remedies, incompatibilities can turn into balance.”
Planetary Transits of 2025
Pt. Umesh Chandra, who is truly dedicated to guiding people on the right path, reflected on the planetary transits of 2025. This year, the major transits of Saturn, Jupiter, and Rahu-Ketu will have a significant influence on shaping various aspects of life, particularly relationships, careers, and finances.
Additionally, eclipses and retrograde motions are likely to influence the clarity of thoughts and the decision-making ability of people. While these cosmic shifts may present challenges, they also open opportunities for self-reflection, realignment of goals, and careful planning for long-term stability and growth, said Pt. Umesh.
The Legacy of Astrology
Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant emphasizes that astrology should be shared with honesty and simplicity. His vision is to make astrological knowledge accessible, meaningful, and beneficial in guiding people through life’s challenges, relationships, and decisions with wisdom and positivity.
This discussion highlights that astrology is not merely about predicting the future—it is a discipline that offers direction and balance in decision-making. Whether in horoscope matching, planetary doshas, or transits, the insights shared by Pt. Umesh Chandra have provided a deep and practical understanding. To know more or to book a consultation with Pt. Umesh Chandra, visit pavitrajyotish.com.
Pt. Umesh regularly shares daily horoscopes and valuable guidance on various aspects of life on his website. People can also find him on social media platforms.
