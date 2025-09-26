Senate Bill 996 Printer's Number 1180

PENNSYLVANIA, September 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1180 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 996 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, COLLETT, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, COSTA, FLYNN, KEARNEY, KANE AND CAPPELLETTI, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025 REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of February 9, 1999 (P.L.1, No.1), entitled "An act providing for borrowing for capital facilities; conferring powers and duties on various administrative agencies and officers; making appropriations; and making repeals," in capital facilities, further providing for administration of redevelopment assistance capital projects. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 318(f) of the act of February 9, 1999 (P.L.1, No.1), known as the Capital Facilities Debt Enabling Act, is amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to read: Section 318. Administration of redevelopment assistance capital projects. * * * (f) Bids.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the solicitation of a minimum of three written bids for all contracted construction work on redevelopment assistance capital projects shall be the sole requirement for the composition, solicitation, opening and award of bids on such projects[.] 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.