Senate Bill 996 Printer's Number 1180
PENNSYLVANIA, September 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1180
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
996
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, COLLETT, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, COSTA,
FLYNN, KEARNEY, KANE AND CAPPELLETTI, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of February 9, 1999 (P.L.1, No.1), entitled "An
act providing for borrowing for capital facilities;
conferring powers and duties on various administrative
agencies and officers; making appropriations; and making
repeals," in capital facilities, further providing for
administration of redevelopment assistance capital projects.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 318(f) of the act of February 9, 1999
(P.L.1, No.1), known as the Capital Facilities Debt Enabling
Act, is amended and the section is amended by adding a
subsection to read:
Section 318. Administration of redevelopment assistance capital
projects.
* * *
(f) Bids.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the
solicitation of a minimum of three written bids for all
contracted construction work on redevelopment assistance capital
projects shall be the sole requirement for the composition,
solicitation, opening and award of bids on such projects[.]
