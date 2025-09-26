Submit Release
Senate Bill 996 Printer's Number 1180

PENNSYLVANIA, September 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1180

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

996

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, COLLETT, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, COSTA,

FLYNN, KEARNEY, KANE AND CAPPELLETTI, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of February 9, 1999 (P.L.1, No.1), entitled "An

act providing for borrowing for capital facilities;

conferring powers and duties on various administrative

agencies and officers; making appropriations; and making

repeals," in capital facilities, further providing for

administration of redevelopment assistance capital projects.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 318(f) of the act of February 9, 1999

(P.L.1, No.1), known as the Capital Facilities Debt Enabling

Act, is amended and the section is amended by adding a

subsection to read:

Section 318. Administration of redevelopment assistance capital

projects.

* * *

(f) Bids.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the

solicitation of a minimum of three written bids for all

contracted construction work on redevelopment assistance capital

projects shall be the sole requirement for the composition,

solicitation, opening and award of bids on such projects[.]

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

