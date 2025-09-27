Days After the Dallas Terrorist Attack on ICE, Rioters Gather Outside an ICE Broadview, IL Facility and Chant “Arrest ICE, Shoot ICE”

DHS Calls on Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson to condemn these rioters and their threats on our brave ICE law enforcement

WASHINGTON – Today, over 200 rioters blocked access to one of the gates in front of the Broadview Processing Center and another 30 have swarmed another gate and are attempting to forcibly and illegally trespass on federal property. Rioters arrived with boxes of fireworks, N-95 masks, gas masks, goggles, knee and elbow protection, and large quantities of food and water. These lawless rioters began chanting “Arrest ICE, Shoot ICE” and one of the rioters was apprehended with a gun and it was confiscated by law enforcement.

This is not the first time this facility has seen violence from rioters. Since Operation Midway Blitz began, rioters have assaulted law enforcement, thrown tear gas cans, slashed tires of cars, blocked the entrance of the building, and trespassed on private property.

Our ICE law enforcement officers are facing a more than 1,000% increase in assaults against them. Disturbingly, in recent days, a gunman opened fire on an ICE Facility in Dallas.

“Just days after the vile terrorist attack on an ICE Dallas Facility, over 200 rioters gathered outside the Broadview Processing Center in Illinois, and some began chanting 'shoot ICE.' These violent threats and smears about ICE must stop. There is no place in American politics for violence,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are calling on Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson to condemn these riots and tone down their rhetoric about ICE. These riots outside the ICE Broadview Processing Center and attacks on ICE officers come after Democrat politicians, including Governor Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson, have villainized and demonized ICE law enforcement.”

Governor Pritzker claimed the United States is "essentially" becoming Nazi Germany as a result of ICE’s heroic efforts.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called ICE “secret police” who “are terrorizing our communities.”

These rioters and sanctuary politicians are choosing to side with criminals over American victims.

The Midway Blitz Operation has resulted in the arrest of hundreds of criminal illegal aliens, including Tren de Aragua gang members and those with prior criminal histories of:

Murder

Sexual Assault of a Child

Sexual Assault

Felony Assault

Domestic Violence

Stalking

Drug Trafficking

Armed Robbery

Vehicular Robbery

