Commerce Champions U.S. Jobs with Landmark Boeing-Turkish Airlines Deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA) congratulated The Boeing Company on winning a landmark $30 billion commercial deal with Turkish Airways. Under the agreement, Turkish Airways will purchase up to 75 advanced Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft – an order that will support over 123,000 high-quality American jobs. Turkish Airlines also announced its intent to purchase up to 150 more 737 MAX airplanes.

“This historic deal is a monumental win for American workers and will support jobs in every state,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt. “It underscores how President Trump’s trade agenda is delivering unprecedented opportunities for U.S. manufacturing and securing America’s leadership in the global economy.”

Boeing directly and indirectly supports 1.8 million U.S. jobs and annually spends $43 billion on U.S. suppliers located in every U.S. state. Boeing’s Commercial Airplane division alone directly employs more than 50,000 workers. The $30 billion agreement for Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft will include an estimated $25 billion in U.S. export content.

2025 continues to be a very big year for Boeing commercial aircraft sales supported by ITA’s U.S. Commercial Service abroad and in Washington, DC and Advocacy Center, which leads the governmentwide campaigns to win deals. These blockbuster sales represent the Administration’s commitment to the United States competing globally, creating jobs, and countering foreign competition.

