Council Honors 65th Nigerian Independence Day

The Council adopted a resolution officially recognizing October 1, 2025, as Nigerian Independence Day in the City of Boston. The resolution honors the 65th anniversary of Nigeria's independence from colonial rule, achieved on October 1, 1960.

The Council highlighted Nigeria’s progress in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic development since independence, as well as its growing influence as a leading force on the African continent. The resolution also acknowledges the valuable contributions of Nigerians around the world in fields such as the arts, business, sports, and public service.

According to the American Community Survey, Nigeria is the largest source of African immigration to the United States, with Massachusetts ranking among the top ten states with the highest Nigerian-born populations.

The resolution celebrates Nigerian Independence Day as a symbol of unity, diversity, and perseverance, recognizing the sacrifices and determination of the Nigerian people in building an independent nation across many ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds.

To commemorate the occasion, a flag raising ceremony will be held at City Hall on October 1, 2025.

