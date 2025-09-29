Registration Now Open for Mayor’s Cup Soccer Tournament

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department today announced that registration is open for the 2025 Mayor's Cup Soccer Tournament and Festival, returning to Moakley Park in South Boston on Friday, November 7 through Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Young athletes from across Boston will compete for the title of “Boston’s Best” in both competitive and recreational divisions. Teams must register by Friday, October 17, 2025, with final rosters due by Friday, October 31, 2025.

Tournament play will be organized into two divisions. The Premier League Division (Competitive) will feature 7v7 play with a maximum roster size of 12, including Grades 3/4, Grades 5/6 , and Grades 7/8 teams for both boys and girls. The EFL Division (Recreational) will also feature 7v7 play with a maximum roster size of 12 and will include Grades 3/4, Grades 5/6 , and Grades 7/8 teams for both boys and girls. Teams are required to provide their own uniforms. All participants will receive exclusive Mayor’s Cup swag.

New this year, the 2025 Mayor’s Cup will debut the first-ever Challenger Division, reflecting Boston’s commitment to inclusive and accessible youth sports. In partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester, the Challenger Division will expand opportunities for children with disabilities to join the tournament. Games will be played on Saturday, November 8 at Moakley Park, and families, friends, and community members are encouraged to come cheer on the athletes.

The Mayor’s Cup Soccer Tournament is presented by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, please contact Woodley Auguste at (617) 961-3084 or woodley.auguste@boston.gov.

Learn more and register for the 2025 Mayor’s Cup Soccer Tournament at boston.gov/parks-sports. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.

