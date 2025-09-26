Submit Release
H.R. 1276, a bill to remove restrictions from a parcel of land in Paducah, Kentucky

H.R. 1276 would remove deed restrictions from a parcel of land in Paducah, Kentucky. The National Park Service (NPS) would retain a restriction that would prevent any transfer of ownership to a private entity other than the one specified in the bill. The NPS conveyed the land to the city under the Federal Lands to Parks Program in 2012, and the land is currently used for a recreational youth center.

Given the current use of that land, CBO does not expect that the federal government would forego any receipts from mineral leases or other activities under the bill. As a result, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 1276 would have no budgetary effect.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Alaina Rhee. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

