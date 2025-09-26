York County Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Conspiracy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Timothy Antonio Flanagan, 38, of Lancaster, has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Evidence obtained in the investigation revealed that Flanagan and others were responsible for selling drugs that were obtained from other members of a drug conspiracy operating out of Rock Hill. Agents learned the group obtained cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and pills that resembled 30 mg Oxycodone tablets, also known in the generic form as Roxicodone. The pills were produced by members of the conspiracy with fentanyl at various locations in the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. Flanagan was also supplied with cocaine which he distributed to others.

United States District Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Flanagan to 144 months imprisonment, to be followed by a five-year term of supervision. Flanagan must complete his current federal sentence on unrelated federal charges before beginning this sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

This case was investigated by FBI Columbia Field Office, York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, IRS Criminal Investigation, Rock Hill Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Office, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Assistant U.S. Attorney William K. Witherspoon is prosecuting the case.

