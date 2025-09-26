U.S. Attorney And ATF Announce Results Of Operation Take Back America Initiative

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – Christopher J. Wilson, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, and ATF Dallas Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ashley Stephens joined state, local, and tribal law enforcement to announce the results of ATF’s focus on the Department of Justice’s Operation Take Back America and Project Safe Neighborhood Initiatives by the Eastern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force (EOVCTF) to combat violent crime in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

In announcing the successes of the operation, the ATF and U.S. Attorney came together to recognize and thank participating agencies for their exceptional commitment and partnership.

“This operation demonstrates that when law enforcement stands united at every level, criminals lose,” said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. “The Department of Justice is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our federal, state, Tribal, and local law enforcement partners as part of Operation Take Back America. And by leveraging our combined resources and resolve, we are not only removing dangerous individuals and organizations from our streets but also reaffirming our commitment to protecting the safety and wellbeing of all Americans.”

“We’ve long known that achieving true success in public safety is dependent on developing and maintaining partnerships between law enforcement agencies,” said United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “By leveraging these relationships, our communities are safer because we have more resources dedicated to identifying, investigating, and prosecuting those who commit violent crimes. I am proud to be here today to celebrate those partnerships and to express my appreciation to the agencies which are collectively making a tremendous impact in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.”

“This unprecedented outcome is a direct result of the unwavering commitment, strategic coordination, and shared mission among our federal, state, tribal and local partners; taking hundreds of crime guns off the streets and dismantling large-scale drug and explosive operations saves lives,” said ATF Dallas Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ashley Stephens. “These statistics represent more than just numbers, they reflect safer communities, fewer victims, and a clear message to those who threaten public safety. The Eastern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force has become a model of effective interagency cooperation. Through their collective efforts, this operation disrupted criminal organizations with deep ties to violent crime, drug trafficking, illegal firearms distribution, and explosive manufacturing.”

The results of the operation by EOVCTF include seizure of the largest homemade explosives laboratory in recent Oklahoma history, significant quantities of drugs, firearms, and illegal cash, including:

23 pounds of methamphetamine

100 pounds of marijuana

15 pounds of cocaine

5 pounds of anabolic steroids

Significant quantities of MDMA, LSD, heroin, and fentanyl

Over $270,000 in U.S. currency

and 606 crime guns — many connected to violent felons and organized criminal networks.

These seizures led to 108 individuals being indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. The charges filed are serious and extensive. They include:

Murder

Robbery by Force or Fear

Arson

Hobbs Act Robbery

Assault with Intent to Cause Serious Bodily Injury

Drug Conspiracy

Possession with Intent to Distribute and Distribution of Controlled Drugs

Trafficking in Firearms

Possession of Machine Guns

and Prohibited Persons in Possession of Firearms/Ammunition and/or Explosives.

Together with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the ATF Muskogee Field Office serves all 26 counties within the Eastern District of Oklahoma, a region with deep roots in cultural and historical significance, and the headquarters of the Five Tribes – the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole Nations.

The success of ATF’s focus on the Operation Take Back America and Project Safe Neighborhood Initiatives is a testament to strong partnerships. Working together under the motto, “One Team, One Fight”, the following agencies each collaborated, sharing personnel and resources in support of this effort:

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service

The Durant Police Department

The Hugo Police Department

The Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police Department

The Muskogee Fire Department

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol

The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office

and the Tahlequah Fire Department.

Operation Take Back America is a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

