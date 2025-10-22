Portland Resident Charged with Damaging Federal Property

PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment charging a Portland resident with damaging cameras affixed to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building on June 12, 2025.

Alistair Sidener, 20, made an initial appearance in federal court last Friday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. Sidener was released on conditions pending further court proceedings.

Depredation of federal property in an amount exceeding $1,000 is a felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Since June 13, 2025, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 37 defendants with offenses committed near ICE facilities, including assaulting federal officers, failure to comply, and depredation of government property.

An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.