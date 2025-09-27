Nįtélazёtúë Elementary School Officially Opens in La Loche

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 26, 2025

Today, students, staff and representatives of the Northern Lights School Division joined Premier Scott Moe, Education Minister Everett Hindley and local community partners to officially open Nįtélazёtúë Elementary School in La Loche.

The school, which was completed this past spring, is located adjacent to Dene High School and accommodates approximately 475 students from Prekindergarten to Grade 6 and is officially now in operation.

“Today marks an important milestone for the people and students of La Loche,” Moe said. “This new school is an investment in the next generation and we are incredibly proud to take another step in supporting a strong North and a bright future.”

"The establishment of this new school provides students in La Loche and the surrounding region with a modern and culturally enriched learning environment - one that will support them for generations to come," Hindley said. "Saskatchewan schools are giving our students their best start and these students are joining others in communities across the province benefiting from our continued work to build and expand the safe, positive learning environments they need in order to learn and grow."

The school features 26 classrooms as well as student support services, a library and a kitchen to facilitate student meal programs. Nįtélazёtúë Elementary will also house one of three Specialized Support Classrooms (SSCs) in the Northern Lights School Division, which provide students with short-term supports to help them with self-regulation and offer, in the long term, targeted intervention methods and increased teacher expertise in managing complex classrooms.

"Our investment in Nįtélazёtúë Elementary is not just about a building, it's about building opportunities," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "The inclusion of Indigenous design elements ensures this school is both modern and connected to its roots. This school replaces a facility that has served the community for nearly 50 years, and it will now stand as a foundation for the next generation's success."

Construction of Nįtélazёtúë Elementary commenced in February 2023. The $44.75 million total investment by the Government of Saskatchewan was complemented by $950,000 in funding from Northern Lights School Division and private sector sponsorship to enhance the facility's gymnasium. Its design benefited from input by the local community, incorporating Indigenous cultural elements as well as reflecting the area's natural environment.

"We are incredibly pleased to mark the completion of this beautiful new school facility," Northern Lights School Division Board Chair Joey McCallum said. "It represents a significant investment in the future of our children and our community."

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.8 billion toward school infrastructure projects, including 74 new schools, 31 major renovation projects and 10 minor renovation projects.

