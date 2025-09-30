Strymon Introduces New 32 Voice SuperKar+ Eurorack Sound Module

The New Strymon SuperKar+ Mounted In A Rack The New Strymon SuperKar+

The most powerful Karplus-Strong voice module ever is announced for the Eurorack format

The 32 voices of polyphony, real-time control and wide range of textures make tweaking sounds a real joy.” — Pete Celi - Strymon DSP guru and co-founder

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strymon Engineering (www.strymon.net), the Los Angeles-based manufacturer of premium products for musicians, today announced the release of the new SuperKar+ voice module for the Eurorack format. Featuring two independent 16-voice Karplus-Strong synth engines capable of generating string, tubular or percussive textures, a host of powerful features, and CV inputs to control the most relevant performance parameters, SuperKar+ is ready to be the center of any Eurorack setup.

Housed in a slim 12HP chassis that belies the power under the hood, SuperKar+ is the most advanced module ever based upon Karplus-Strong synthesis, giving users access to a host of plucked, bowed, blown or tapped textures at the push of a button. The Chord voice can create a vast array of smart harmonies based upon its CV input, and the Solo voice can be controlled by both CV and MIDI. Independent CV inputs for the most relevant sound-shaping characteristics are provided for both voices, offering powerful real-time control of parameters like pitch detune, damping, decay, attack, number of voices and more.

“I’ve wanted to expand the initial research we did for Starlab to create a full-featured Karplus-Strong module for a while now”, said Pete Celi, chief DSP guru and Strymon co-founder. “I’m really pleased with how it came out - the 32 voices of polyphony, real-time control and wide range of textures available make tweaking sounds a real joy”.

Celi continues, “It was important that SuperKar+ be both powerful and easy to use, so we made sure that the user interface is simple to understand at a glance. The deeper you go into modulating the performance via CV the more expressive the music can be, which makes the experience of using it truly inspiring.”

The SuperKar+ Eurorack voice module is available now directly from Strymon and from dealers worldwide for $399 US.

Videos covering the launch can be found at https://www.strymon.net/product/superkarplus and on Strymon’s YouTube channel. For additional information please check out the Strymon website at https://www.strymon.net, and contact Jack Heine at marketing@strymon.net for all media or press inquiries.

About Strymon:

Based in Westlake Village, CA, Strymon Engineering manufactures an award-winning line of guitar effects pedals, Eurorack modules, processing plugins, MIDI interfaces and hyper-robust power supplies, all designed and built in the USA. Their products are mainstays in the rigs of top recording and touring professional musicians worldwide, helping players craft their own signature sounds with creative, powerful and road-worthy gear that sounds like nothing else.

