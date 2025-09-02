Strymon Introduces New PCH Stereo Active DI

PCH installed on a small pedalboard PCH was designed for pedalboards The new PCH Active Stereo DI

An advanced active stereo direct box with a powerful built-in headphone amplifier for pedalboards arrives

With a PCH at the end of your signal chain, you get a pristine direct interface and a killer built-in headphone amp” — Sean Halley, Head of Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strymon Engineering (www.strymon.net), the Los Angeles-based manufacturer of premium guitar, plugin and Eurorack products, announced the release of the new PCH Stereo Active Direct Interface today. Featuring impressive specs that out-perform DIs anywhere near its price range, PCH also has a unique feature expected to delight pedalboard users: a powerful built-in headphone amplifier, loud and clean enough to drive even high impedance headphones.

Housed in a battle-ready 3mm extruded aluminum chassis, PCH requires 9VDC power, which it converts internally via a custom single-channel Ojai power supply to 24VDC. That extra voltage and high current renders the interface nearly un-clippable, and allows it to achieve a max signal-to-noise ratio of 135db, a hyper-flat frequency response of +/- 0.25db from 10Hz to 80 KHz, and gives the headphone amplifier enough power to cleanly drive even 600 ohm headphones without distortion.



“As the music world continues to embrace quiet stage volumes, instrumentalists increasingly turn to amp-less live rigs to achieve good tones at low volumes”, said Sean Halley, Strymon’s Head of Marketing. “Unfortunately this creates problems for players trying to hear their entire pedalboard when they’re anywhere else but onstage. With a PCH at the end of your signal chain, you get a pristine direct interface and a killer built-in headphone amp to make sure that what you’re sending to the PA or recording rig is exactly what you intend to - and it makes silent practicing a joy.”

Gregg Stock, Strymon co-founder and analog circuit guru adds “while we’re more recognized for our DSP effects pedals, they wouldn’t sound the way they do if the analog side wasn’t just as advanced. With PCH we’ve brought that analog expertise to a new market, because it doesn’t matter whose pedals are on your board, you need a bulletproof and pristine-sounding DI to interface with the outside world. PCH isn’t just for guitarists, it’s for anyone with a pedalboard.”

The PCH Active Stereo DI is available now directly from Strymon and from dealers worldwide for $279 US.

Videos covering the launch can be found here and on Strymon’s YouTube channel. For additional information please check out the Strymon website at https://www.strymon.net, and contact Jack Heine at marketing@strymon.net for all media or press inquiries.

About Strymon:

Based in Westlake Village, CA, Strymon Engineering manufactures an award-winning line of guitar effects pedals, Eurorack modules, processing plugins, MIDI interfaces and hyper-robust power supplies, all designed and built in the USA. Their products are mainstays in the rigs of top recording and touring professional musicians worldwide, helping players craft their own signature sounds with creative, powerful and road-worthy gear that sounds like nothing else.

Introducing the Strymon PCH Active Stereo DI - Designed For Pedalboards

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.