Bowser Administration Celebrates 25th Anniversary of V-Tech Solutions and Grand Opening of the Holt Building

(Washington, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration joined V-Tech Solutions, Inc. and community leaders to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary and the grand opening of the newly renovated Holt Building in Ward 2. The event marked a major milestone for the DC resident-owned technology and professional services firm.

Founded by Victor P. Holt, a native Washingtonian and US Air Force veteran, V-Tech Solutions, Inc. is a Certified Business Enterprise (CBE) and longtime partner to the District. The company continues to play an active role in strengthening DC’s economy and expanding local job opportunities. The newly renovated Holt Building will house V-Tech Solutions' corporate headquarters; the Dripbar IV MedSpa, a new health and wellness venture; and the Holt Family Foundation, which supports education and workforce development in the District.

The $4.5 million project was made possible through more than $929,000 in grants to support the acquisition and expansion of the business from the District’s Commercial Property Acquisition Fund and the Small Medium Business Growth Fund. Additional support was provided by the DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB), Industrial Bank, and Corenic Construction.

“The Commercial Property Acquisition Fund and the Small Medium Business Growth Fund are designed to do exactly what this milestone represents — helping local businesses establish a permanent presence, grow sustainably, and deepen their roots in DC,” said Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. “These programs are not just about funding — they’re about creating long-term economic opportunity and ensuring our communities benefit from local ownership and investment.”

Victor Holt also serves as Vice Chair of the National HUBZone Council, where he advocates for policies that expand capital access and small business development in underserved communities. Locally, he serves on the board of the DC Infrastructure Academy (DCIA) and is an active member of the DC Chamber of Commerce and the US Black Chamber of Commerce.



“Friday’s event is a celebration of what’s possible when public investment meets commercial banking and small business innovation,” said Victor P. Holt, Founder and CEO of V-Tech Solutions.

As one of the fastest-growing and best cities for technology and innovation, the District continues to make bold investments that support local entrepreneurs, strengthen commercial corridors, and build a more sustainable economy. Through the FY26 Grow DC Budget, the Bowser Administration is focused on helping small businesses expand, create jobs for DC residents, and drive long-term growth. Key investments include:

• $2.4 million for the Technology Ecosystem Fund to support accelerators and incubators that help launch and scale DC-based tech startups.

• $52 million through the DC Venture Capital Program, which will leverage an additional $26 million in private funding to expand access to capital for early-stage businesses.

• $1.5 million for the Commercial Property Acquisition Fund, which helps businesses like V-Tech acquire permanent space and establish long-term roots in DC.

To learn more about becoming a CBE and connecting with DC Government contracting opportunities, visit dslbd.dc.gov/getcertified

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Bluesky: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser