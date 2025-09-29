RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Economic Policy and Data Analyst

RECRUITMENT NOTICE

Agency Title: Economic Policy and Data Analyst

Job ID: 30471

Date Open: 9/29/2025

Date Close: 10/13/2025

DMPED Overview:

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue.

DMPED is seeking an Economic Policy and Data Analyst to collect, analyze, and report economic data to inform program and policy development for business attraction, real estate, and housing projects at DMPED. This position will provide analysis for DMPED to make informed, strategic investments in economic growth, and evaluate the return on investments.

Position Description:

The Economic Policy and Data Analyst will use public and private data sources to conduct analyses on topics like economic growth indicators, job creation, labor markets, incentives, real estate development, housing production, federal procurement, and innovation hubs. The Analyst will use these analyses to make recommendations on strategies to grow target industry sectors and design funding programs, and to evaluate the return on investment for DMPED programs. Additionally, the Analyst will support data collection and reporting to track DMPED’s progress toward key goals and will have primary responsibility for monitoring and communicating economic trends that influence DMPED’s economic development strategies. The Analyst will report to the Deputy Director of Business Development and will support other Business Units across DMPED.

Key Responsibilities:

Research and Analytics: Conduct analyses on topics like job creation, economic growth indicators, state budgets, procurement, labor markets, real estate development and innovation hubs. Utilize both public data (e.g., Census, BLS, BEA) and private data sources (e.g. Moody's Analytics, EMSI, Pitchbook, CoStar) to inform these analyses.

Strategy Support: Support the Business Development team with analyzing key data to develop strategies for growth sectors, innovation hubs, business attraction incentives, and workforce development. Collaborate with District government and external stakeholders as necessary to collect data.

Knowledge Development: Contribute to DMPED's reporting and visualization capabilities including standardized approaches for analytics, codifying and publishing presentation materials for DMPED leadership and external audiences, and creating analytics tools using data management and visualization platforms (Excel, PowerBI, etc.).

Return on Investment: Assist with the analysis of the return on investment for DMPED projects, including identifying key metrics, collecting data, performing analyses (including through tools like IMPLAN), and presenting findings to DMPED leadership.

Qualifications:

Undergraduate degree in economics, data analytics, statistics, mathematics, or related public policy fields preferred

Minimum of 3 years of experience in similar data analysis roles

Strong familiarity with publicly available economic and demographic data sources is required. Additional familiarity with subscription-based economic data sources preferred.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite tools

Familiarity with data visualization tools like PowerBI, Tableau are preferred

Strong written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to present complex data in multiple formats to diverse audiences

Ability to manage multiple time-sensitive requests simultaneously

Demonstrated ability to think critically and solve complex problems using quantitative methods

Experience with developing economic forecasting models to project future trends and assess the potential impact of proposed policies is preferred

Strong research skills, including the ability to identify qualitative and quantitative reports on economic development activity and synthesize into key takeaways for DMPED leadership

Ability to effectively collaborate within and across teams to advance projects from conception to completion

Strong attention to detail required

Familiarity with local government structures and with the District of Columbia’s business environment is preferred

Other duties as assigned, which could include custom data analysis requests, preparing briefing memos, creating presentations, drafting talking points, and staffing events

Salary: This position is a grade 13 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $93,069 to $113,950. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons, and the agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

Click on the following LINK

In the Search Jobs section, enter 30471

Click on the job requisition titled Program Analyst

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.