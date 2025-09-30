Mayor Bowser Previews Growth Agenda Legislation, Announces New Vitality Fund and Growth Fund Recipients 

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser previewed legislation as part of her Growth Agenda, aimed at cutting red tape, enhancing revenue, and encouraging commercial investment. She also announced nine recipients of the District’s Vitality Fund and Growth Fund, which together support the growth and retention of DC-based businesses in high-growth industries.

“We mean business in Washington, DC, and we mean to be good for business in Washington, DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “Our focus is on growing key sectors like technology, life sciences, and cybersecurity — industries that drive innovation and create high-quality jobs for DC residents. With tools like the Vitality and Growth Funds and legislation that removes barriers to doing business, we’re creating the conditions for long-term economic growth right here in the District.”

The legislation includes proposals to streamline development, expand economic opportunity, and support commercial activity, and includes:

Zoning Decision Appeals Amendment Act of 2025 to streamline zoning appeals and reduce bad faith appeals that stall new housing and development.

to streamline zoning appeals and reduce bad faith appeals that stall new housing and development. Poker and Blackjack Gaming Authorization Act of 2025 to create new streams of revenue for our businesses and to enhance our tourism opportunities.

to create new streams of revenue for our businesses and to enhance our tourism opportunities. Transfer and Recordation Tax Appeals Amendment Act of 2025 to provide an appeals process for instances of onerous taxation that inhibit investment in commercial properties.

to provide an appeals process for instances of onerous taxation that inhibit investment in commercial properties. Vending Compliance and Modernization Amendment Act of 2025 to expand opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs and authorize enforcement of illegal vending in public spaces.

Nine businesses were awarded a combined $1.54 million through the Vitality and Growth Funds, which together will create 250 jobs, retain 72 jobs, occupy 56,000 square feet of office space, and invest $4 million in capital improvements.

“These funds are strategic investments in DC’s future—supporting innovation, creating jobs, and strengthening our neighborhoods,” said Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. “By backing high-impact businesses and advancing legislation that removes barriers to growth, we’re building a more equitable and competitive economy.”

The Vitality Fund is DC’s primary corporate attraction tool, offering grants to incentivize companies to relocate to or expand within the District, primarily in high-growth sectors like tech, life sciences, and business services. Awardees must activate vacant office space and ensure employees work on-site at least 50% of the time. The following companies received funding through the 2025 Vitality Fund:

“When we started the firm in 2017, we determined that DC was the best-in-class HQ location, offering exceptional access to a highly educated workforce—critical for supporting investors making complex decisions,” said Mark Stein, Co-founder and Senior Partner of Matters Graph. “As we entered growth mode, we embraced a return to office with a creative, collaborative space in Dupont, drawn by its Metro access, vibrant street life, and mix of residential, retail, and dining options. The Vitality Award and the city’s investment in projects like the Connecticut Avenue deck-over make this an exciting and meaningful partnership with DC.”

Since its launch, the Vitality Fund has supported 12 companies, with commitments to create 870 new jobs, retain 486 jobs, occupy 231,000 square feet of office space, and invest $35.1 million in capital improvements.

The Growth Fund, launched earlier this year, supports startups and small businesses committed to growing and hiring in DC. It is a key tool for helping local innovators scale while keeping them rooted in the District. Recipients include:

“Choosing Washington, DC was an easy decision,” said Edwige Soughe, Founder & CEO of ITScybersecurity. “The city connects us to policymakers, global institutions, and an incredible innovation ecosystem. Thanks to the Growth Fund, ITScybersecurity is scaling faster and stronger, right in the heart of where decisions that shape the world are made.”

ITSCybersecurity and Equinox Outsourced Services are also part of the Global Soft-Landing initiative, which targets startups by helping them grow and stay in Washington, DC. Developed in partnership with the Washington DC Economic Partnership and the Golden Triangle BID, the program supports international companies entering the DC market by offering discounted office space, business services, and access to local networks.

The Growth Agenda is DC’s strategy to ensure the city remains a place of opportunity for its residents by investing in jobs, housing, and economic development. These efforts are designed to strengthen neighborhoods, attract and retain employers, and position the city for long-term success. The Vitality Fund and Growth Fund demonstrate how targeted investments are driving real economic growth across the District.

The FY26 Grow DC Budget invests $52 million for early-stage, DC-based tech companies and $2.4 million for tech start-up accelerators—it also adds another $5 million to the Vitality Fund to keep the District’s economy growing.

