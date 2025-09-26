The DOMINATE Entrepreneurial Summit Comes to the Tampa Bay Area

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a mission to support the Tampa Bay business community, the DOMINATE Entrepreneurial Summit will bring together 9 nationally recognized business leaders to share their advice on what it takes to run a successful business today.

This summit will provide an opportunity to network, as well as learn from some of the top entrepreneurs in the country. They will share their knowledge on three topics that are essential to thrive in business today, including marketing, artificial intelligence, and mindset.

“This is exactly what I need,” says Amanda Webster, who has already purchased a ticket to attend in person. “As entrepreneurs, it’s easy to get trapped in our own bubbles because we’re so busy taking care of our clients and running our businesses. I love coming to events like this because I get to learn how other entrepreneurs are doing things, pick up new strategies, and stay on top of technology.”

The summit will start at 11:30am with networking, and then each 40 minute expert panel will be followed by a Q&A session where attendees have the opportunity to get personalized advice. Afterwards, there will be a second round of networking before the event concludes at 3:30pm.

Both in-person and virtual attendance options are available.

VIP in-person attendance offers the most value, and includes networking, in-studio access, a digital copy of all three panels and Q&A sessions, a list of links to all resources, tools, and platforms mentioned throughout the summit, and a collection of valuable guides, workbooks, and other resources in digital format. The cost is $57 until 10/1/25, and then goes up to $97 after that. Space for in-person attendance is limited.

VIP virtual attendance offers a bargain price and most of the same bonuses. The obvious exceptions are networking and in-studio access. The cost is $17 until 10/1/25, and then goes up to $27 after that.

And free virtual attendance simply offers the ability to watch the livestream.

10/14/25 Summit Schedule

Networking

11:30-11:50

Panel: Public relations, branding, & marketing

12:00-12:50

• Jeremy Knauff, CEO of Spartan Media

• Trish Leto, CEO of Press Live with Purpose

• Remso Martinez, CEO of Marketer on the Run

Panel: Leveraging artificial intelligence

1:00-1:50

• Francis Ablola, CEO of RealAdvisors

• Bob McIntosh, CEO of 3 Degrees Consulting

• Adam Peters, CEO of Allset Technologies

Panel: Mindset, resilience, & overcoming adversity

2:00-2:50

• Bridgette Bello, CEO of Tampa Bay Business & Wealth

• David Bell, CEO of USA Mobile Drug Testing

• Tatiana Zagorovski, CEO of Trio Realty Partners

Networking

3:00-3:30

Francis Ablola, CEO of RealAdvisors says, “I’m excited to share how to use AI in business because I know how much of a game changer it can be. This budding technology can give entrepreneurs a massive competitive advantage that helps them to outperform much larger competitors.”

Ablola is one of the top authorities on AI today, frequently shares his expertise on stage and in the media, and runs a community on the topic with over 47,000 active members.

Bridgette Bello, CEO of Tampa Bay Business & Wealth says, “I’ve made plenty of mistakes and faced more than my share of challenges in business, and I always love to share my stories on that because it can help newer entrepreneurs avoid making the same mistakes.”

Bello grew TBBW into a media powerhouse within the first year and has continued growing the brand ever since then. She achieved this at a time when countless other media outlets had gone out of business, and prior to this, led a prominent media outlet during the 2008 recession, returning it to pre-crisis revenues faster than any other market in the country.

The summit’s creator and CEO of Spartan Media, Jeremy Knauff, says the event was created to give entrepreneurs the competitive advantage they need to not just survive, but thrive in today’s fragile economic conditions.

Knauff says, “History has shown us that while economic slowdowns may close doors for scared, hesitant, and rigid entrepreneurs, they also unlock massive opportunities for the bold. Every single previous recession gave rise to industry leaders who reshaped entire markets, and today’s fragile and declining economy offers the same opportunities for those willing to think bigger, move faster, and dominate their space.” He explains, “In order to capitalize on these opportunities, entrepreneurs need to know what strategies are working today, as well as the tools, platforms, and resources that will give them a competitive advantage. They also need to make the right connections.”

This is exactly what the DOMINATE Entrepreneurial Summit was created to provide.

You can register to attend at: https://spartanmedia.com/dominate/

