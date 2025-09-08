USA Mobile Drug Testing Brings New Franchisees on Board in Rhode Island

We’re going to miss Tom and his team, but at the same time, I’m excited about this new chapter with Jonathan and Paige. They’re going to be a tremendous asset, both to USAMDT and to their customers.” — David Bell

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following more than a decade of growth and success under the USAMDT franchise system, Tom Underhill, who ran USAMDT of Rhode Island, is transitioning to retirement, and has sold his franchise business to Jonathan and Paige Voccia.

“It’s been our pleasure to work with Tom over the last 10+ years and watch him grow. He’s built a tremendously successful location while serving the local businesses that take workplace safety seriously. Personally, it’s an honor to know that we’ve been able to help him not only create a livelihood for himself and his employees, but along the way, also build an asset he could later sell. The best part is his success will now live on for years to come under Jonathan and Paige’s leadership. They will continue to serve this market with the same integrity, diligence, and care,” USAMDT’s CEO, David Bell said.

USAMDT is known for being the nations largest mobile workplace drug testing company, with an extensive network of collectors all across the country, ready to perform drug testing anywhere, anytime, 24/7.

The company operates with a combination of staff who work directly for headquarters, as well as numerous franchisees who follow the same standard operating procedures to ensure a smooth, efficient, and error-free experience for all customers.

“We’ve enjoyed running a USA Mobile Drug Testing franchise because of the leadership, its systems and process, but most of all, the impact it’s enabled us to create for our customers. When we started preparing for retirement a few years ago, we wanted to make sure whoever bought the business would be just as committed to helping our clients create safer workplaces as we’ve been,” Underhill said.

Along with assistance from Bell, Underhill conducted an extensive due diligence process to evaluate potential buyers. After vetting several highly qualified candidates, the field was eventually narrowed down to Jonathan and Paige Voccia, who are now transitioning into active management of the Rhode Island location.

“We are thrilled to carry on the legacy of what Tom has built and to continue advancing USAMDT’s mission of providing valuable drug testing and workplace safety services while upholding the same standards of quality and reliability that its customers have depended on since its founding.”

This sale highlights the impact that USAMDT franchisees have in their communities, and the commitment that they have to them. While Tom Underhill invested more than a decade building his franchise business, he was also building relationships with the business owners he served. His commitment to them went beyond business, and that’s why it was so important to him that whoever bought the business shared the same mindset.

“We care because we’ve built relationships with our customers. We personally meet and speak with them more often than most service businesses, but there’s more to it than that. When we do our job right, people are safer and more productive. It feels good to have that kind of impact—especially when you think about it from the perspective of saving lives,” Underhill said.

USA Mobile Drug Testing’s CEO, David Bell says, “We’re going to miss Tom and his team, but at the same time, I’m excited about this new chapter with Jonathan and Paige. They’re going to be a tremendous asset, both to USAMDT and to their customers.”

Please direct all press inquiries to:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.