New Mystery in Tradition of 'The Da Vinci Code' Unveils Global Conspiracy Hidden on Italy’s Stunning Coastline

THE AMALFI SECRET by Dean and Catherine Reineking

As emotionally resonant as it is suspenseful.” — John Shepherd, producer

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A tragic death, a cryptic diary and a trail of secrets buried deep within history set the stage for THE AMALFI SECRET , the debut thriller from author duo Dean and Catherine Reineking . This pulse-pounding international mystery transports readers from the sun-soaked cliffs of Amalfi to the shadowed corridors of global power, where ancient prophecy collides with modern-day espionage.When Gabe Roslo arrives in Amalfi for a long-awaited reunion with his grandparents, the joyful trip turns devastating — his beloved grandfather is dead, leaving only a mysterious journal behind. Joined by Anna, a resourceful Roman local, Gabe embarks on a dangerous quest to uncover the truth. What begins as a personal tragedy soon spirals into a high-stakes race against powerful enemies, secret societies and sinister forces capable of shifting the balance of world power.Early praise for THE AMALFI SECRET has been nothing short of electrifying. BestThrillers.com “highly recommended” the book, calling it “a masterful debut” that “plunges readers into a richly textured world where ancient secrets collide with modern geopolitics.” And producer John Shepherd hailed it as “a thrilling page-turner that grabs you from the first and doesn’t let go … as emotionally resonant as it is suspenseful.”Industry veterans and readers alike echo the excitement. Jim Canfield, bestselling author and speaker, described the experience as “captivating through to the last pages … a book that teaches, challenges and entertains in equal measure.” And Patrick Moynihan, President of The Haitian Project, praised its depth, noting that “the Reinekings have raised the bar from a simple thriller to intrigue by expertly blending romance, history and chilling prophecy … both thought-provoking and impossible to put down.”Rich with atmosphere and steeped in mystery, THE AMALFI SECRET is perfect for fans of authors such as Dan Brown, Robert Ludlum, Steve Berry and Daniel Silva. With its heart-pounding pace, richly drawn characters and cinematic scope, it’s a debut that announces Dean and Catherine Reineking as exciting new voices in international thrillers.THE AMALFI SECRET is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.AUTHOR BIODean and Catherine Reineking have been collaborating on writing projects and life for decades. Dean was an investment and financial consultant for over 30 years and is now writing full-time with Catherine while managing the family’s small resort near Glacier National Park. Catherine is a retired teacher of creative writing and trained marriage and family counselor. She and Dean are both students of history and enjoy traveling worldwide in pursuit of a good story. They are bicycling enthusiasts and live in Memphis where they raised their three children and enjoy a vibrant life in the community.

