Laredo Sector Border Patrol commences the Youth of the Month Program for the 2025-2026 school year

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol has initiated the Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Month program for the 2025-2026 school year. The program is designed to honor and promote academic excellence throughout the high schools in Laredo.

On Sept. 25, Laredo Sector Border Patrol and community program partners honored the 11 seniors selected from Laredo area high schools with the distinguished Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Month award. The honorees were announced during a ceremony at John B. Alexander High School.

The Patrol Agent in Charge of Laredo South Station, Charles E. Clough, addressed the audience as the guest speaker, highlighting the importance of the Youth of the Month award and the exceptional academic dedication required to earn this prestigious honor. He encouraged the honorees to reflect on the value of community and the principles that will guide them as they continue to grow and achieve great things in life. This is the 39th year of the Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Month Program.