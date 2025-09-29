Chris Daniel Announces Candidacy for Harris County District Clerk

Bring Back Chris Daniel - Harris County District Clerk Chris Daniel and Family Vote Chris Daniel Harris County Clerk

Former Two-Term Republican District Clerk Pledges Fiscal Discipline, Technological Modernization, and Proven Leadership to Restore Efficiency and Accountability

Harris County needs a leader who understands both fiscal responsibility and technology innovation. I will cut waste, modernize systems, and keep justice moving.” — Chris Daniel

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Harris County District Clerk Chris Daniel today announced his candidacy to return to the office he successfully led from 2011 to 2018. With incumbent District Clerk Marilyn Burgess not seeking re-election, Daniel is seeking to bring back experienced leadership, fiscal responsibility, and innovative solutions to one of Harris County’s most critical offices. A Houston native and proud Republican, Daniel highlighted his commitment to efficient government and serving all residents fairly.“Harris County needs a functioning courthouse system that runs on time, without errors, and without delays,” Daniel said. “I successfully ran the office for two terms, implementing technology that expanded capabilities without compromising core services and managing taxpayer dollars carefully, even keeping the office running through three consecutive hiring freezes without a single layoff.”During his prior tenure, Daniel earned recognition for his leadership following Hurricane Harvey, when flooding devastated courthouse facilities. Thanks to his technology upgrades, the office continued operations without interruption. His efforts drew bipartisan praise for ensuring equal access to high-quality services while keeping costs under budget.“As District Clerk, I proved that Harris County can deliver results even in times of crisis,” Daniel said. “After Harvey, we safeguarded vital court records, restored operations faster than expected, and did it without burdening taxpayers. That’s the kind of leadership I will bring again.”Daniel emphasized pressing challenges including a looming county budget deficit projected at $275 million and new state laws requiring significant upgrades to record-keeping and e-filing systems.“The District Clerk’s office cannot afford business as usual ,” Daniel said. “With budget shortfalls and new mandates coming from Austin, Harris County needs a leader who understands both fiscal responsibility and technology innovation. I will cut waste, modernize systems, and keep justice moving.”“Harris County deserves a District Clerk who respects taxpayer dollars and ensures justice is never delayed,” Daniel said. “I am running to restore accountability, to modernize our courts, and to make sure our courthouse system works for the people, not against them.”Daniel pledged to bring back conservative fiscal practices, pursue targeted technology upgrades, and keep the office focused on its mission: supporting the courts and ensuring access to justice for all.“I’m asking voters to trust me once again with this responsibility,” Daniel said. “Together, we can restore fiscal discipline, continue to modernize our courts, and build a stronger, more resilient Harris County.”For more information, visit https://chrisdaniel.org/ ###To schedule an interview with Chris Daniel, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.comPaid Political Ad, Chris Daniel Campaign, Fred Zeidman, Treasurer

