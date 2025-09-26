KFSHRC Concludes Participation at C3 Davos of Healthcare™ Japan Summit

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) concluded its participation at the C3 Davos of Healthcare™ Summit in Tokyo, reaffirming its role as a global leader in advancing healthcare transformation, innovation, and international collaboration.At the summit, H.E. Dr. Majid Alfayyadh, Adviser at the Saudi Royal Court and Chief Executive Officer of KFSHRC, delivered a keynote that framed healthcare as the world’s most strategic investment in security, prosperity, and resilience—not as a financial burden. He emphasized that investing in robust health systems translates directly into lives saved, stronger economies, and greater global competitiveness, while enabling countries to withstand future crises such as pandemics, climate-related health emergencies, and natural disasters.Dr. Alfayyadh outlined five domains that must anchor sustainable healthcare systems: modern hospital infrastructure, digital health and AI platforms, advanced laboratories and precision medicine, workforce development including emerging roles like data scientists, and resilient supply chains with localized drug and vaccine production. He linked these principles to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Health Sector Transformation, noting how KFSHRC embodies this shift with milestones such as the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant, pioneering CAR-T therapy, and advances in genomics and regenerative medicine.Dr. Esam Abdullah Al Banyan, Chief Education & Training Officer, joined a strategic panel on partnerships with the United States and Japan to accelerate training, technology transfer, and investment in support of Saudi Arabia’s transition to value-based, innovation-driven healthcare.Meanwhile, Assistant CEO Dr. Osama AlSwailem contributed insights on integrating healthcare data and genomics into AI models to advance rare disease diagnosis, highlighting KFSHRC’s pioneering role in precision medicine. He also served on the Startup Showcase jury, engaging with emerging healthtech innovators from around the globe.KFSHRC’s participation at the summit underscored the Kingdom’s readiness to build meaningful international partnerships and reinforced the hospital’s mission to deliver world-class care while shaping the future of medicine through collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange.It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.