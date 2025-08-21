Varro Life Sciences Expands in St. Louis, Opening Lab and R&D Facility, Investing $42.5 Million and Creating 33 Jobs

Varro Life Sciences

Missouri Governor Kehoe to Open Varro’s New Headquarters, which will Drive Development and Commercialization of the Company’s Next-Generation Biosensor Devices

This company's expertise and dedication to lifesaving technology make it a welcome part of our state’s growing high-tech sector.” — Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Varro Life Sciences , Inc., a biotechnology company developing biosensor devices for detection and monitoring of infectious diseases, announced today that it is expanding its presence in St. Louis, with plans to invest $42.5 million and create 33 new jobs. Governor Mike Kehoe, joined by St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer, Director of Economic Development Michelle Hataway, Washington University in St. Louis Chancellor Andrew Martin, and other members of the St. Louis biotechnology community, will cut the ribbon on the company’s new headquarters at CIC St. Louis in the Cortex Innovation District on August 21. Varro will accelerate the development and commercialization of its Breath-Based Diagnostic and Pathogen Air Biodetector and begin manufacturing of devices at that location.Varro Life Sciences’ expansion further reinforces St. Louis’ status as a leading hub for innovative employers,” said Governor Mike Kehoe. “This company’s expertise and dedication to lifesaving technology make it a welcome part of our state’s growing high-tech sector. We’re proud to see Varro Life Sciences growing in St. Louis and look forward to its ongoing success.”Headquartered in St. Louis, Varro is led by an experienced team with deep expertise in diagnostics, life sciences and commercialization, with a proven track record of scientific innovation, FDA approvals and successful exits.“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in St. Louis,” said Tom Cirrito, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Varro. “This city offers a diverse and educated workforce, world-class research institutions such as WashU, and an entrepreneurial spirit that make it an ideal home for Varro’s growth. Our new facility at Cortex will hasten the development and deployment of our two next-generation biosensor devices that can improve human health and better prepare the world for future infectious disease threats.”Varro’s Breath-Based Diagnostic delivers results in real time and is designed to be easily usable by untrained personnel such as pharmacy technicians or military medics. Varro’s Pathogen Air Biodetector detects airborne pathogens in indoor environments with high sensitivity and speed to prevent disease transmission. DED is thrilled to support innovators like Varro Life Sciences as they forge new paths and contribute to our vibrant biotech industry,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Companies like Varro Life Sciences are investing in their communities, developing groundbreaking technology, and helping Missourians prosper.”Varro’s technology was developed through collaboration with researchers at WashU and has received support from Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum; the National Institutes of Health (NIH); and FluLab, an organization dedicated to the prevention and treatment of influenza. The company is also supported by global advisors from public health, government and industry, including Richard Gephardt, who served in the U.S. Congress for 28 years representing St. Louis. These partnerships have positioned Varro to advance a new standard in real-time pathogen detection and diagnostics, worldwide.The new positions at Varro will pay an average wage well above the city and county averages.For this expansion, Varro Life Sciences will benefit from the Missouri Works Program, a tool of the Missouri Department of Economic Development that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.“Varro's decision to establish headquarters here reinforces Cortex’s position as a premier destination for pioneering biotech and life sciences companies,” said Sam Fiorello, President & CEO, Cortex. “This investment not only brings cutting-edge research and high-quality jobs to St. Louis, but also strengthens the collaborative ecosystem that defines our innovation community.”About Varro Life SciencesVarro Life Sciences (Varro) is an innovative health-tech company developing products to detect airborne pathogens in real time in order to disrupt the transmission of infectious disease. Founded in 2020, the company’s vision is to reduce the impact of future disease outbreaks.About the Cortex Innovation DistrictAs the master developers of a 200-acre innovation district, Cortex catalyzes economic development in the St. Louis region by building and supporting a community of innovators, creatives and entrepreneurs. Cortex creates equitable economic impacts by leveraging high quality facilities; developing a portfolio of programmatic offerings that build knowledge and networks; and convening a collection of strategic partnerships that attract and support emerging and established companies.About the Missouri Department of Economic DevelopmentThe Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.About the Missouri Works ProgramAs the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.About CICCIC builds and operates a global network of innovation campuses where startups, scale-ups, corporations and public entities connect, work, and grow. Founded in 1999, CIC manages 1.5 million square feet of innovation-focused workspace, laboratories, and event space across North America, Europe and Asia. 