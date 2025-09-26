OSCE Mission delivers advanced criminal analysis training for Kosovo Police

Prishtinë / Priština, 26 September 2025

As part of its efforts to strengthen the analytical and operational capacity of the Kosovo Police, from 23 to 25 September, the OSCE Mission in Kosovo delivered an advanced training on criminal analysis to 20 analysts from the Department of Intelligence and Analysis and other analytical units within the Kosovo Police. The course aimed to enhance their ability to identify, assess, and respond to complex criminal activity by applying the advanced techniques in criminal behaviour analysis.

Participants explored a range of specialized topics, including competing hypotheses, crime pattern analysis, financial analysis, psychological profiling, and intelligence gathering and dissemination. The training emphasized a multidisciplinary approach, incorporating modern technology and innovative methodologies to strengthen crime prevention and investigative outcomes.

Delivered through expert-led lectures, practical exercises, case studies, and group discussions, the training offered hands-on experience in applying analytical tools to real-world criminal scenarios. Participants learned to develop and test hypotheses, detect crime patterns, and gain a deeper understanding of criminal motivations.

“Enhancing the analytical capabilities of the Kosovo Police is a key to advancing intelligence-led policing,” said Ambassador Gerard McGurk, Head of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo.

“This training contributes to more effective investigations, supports public safety, and underscores our strong partnership and shared commitment to building a modern, responsive, and professional police service,” he added.

The skills gained will support enhanced operational decision-making, improved investigative accuracy, and more effective crime prevention strategies.

This initiative reflects the OSCE Mission’s continued commitment to supporting Kosovo’s law enforcement institutions in building professional, accountable, and community-oriented policing services.