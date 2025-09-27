Saudi Arabia’s KFSHRC Advances Comprehensive Cancer Care from Pediatric Oncology to Gene Therapy

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is driving a new era in cancer care, anchored in its vision to be the provider of choice for every patient in need of highly specialized treatment. Building on this commitment, the hospital has become a destination for advanced oncology services, where innovation, precision, and research come together to deliver personalized care and stronger patient outcomes.KFSHRC is recognized for treating nearly a quarter of all cancer cases in Saudi Arabia annually, with survival outcomes that match or surpass leading global centers. Overall cancer survival rates reach close to 50%, while survival in childhood leukemia approaches 90%. In pediatric oncology, outcomes are among the world’s best, with five-year survival for kidney tumors in children reaching 97%.As the largest and most comprehensive center for radiation therapy in the Gulf region, KFSHRC provides state-of-the-art modalities including Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) and CyberKnife radiosurgery. Its in-house cyclotron unit produces over 35 radiopharmaceuticals, supplying more than 30,000 annual doses across 45 specialized centers in 20 cities nationwide—ensuring patients receive timely access to life-saving therapies while advancing Saudi self-sufficiency in nuclear medicine.KFSHRC also leads in advanced gene and immunotherapies. It is one of the few centers worldwide offering CAR-T therapy, which reprograms patients’ immune cells to target cancer. Since 2021, more than 100 patients have received CAR-T therapy at the hospital, including children with resistant leukemia. In 2023 alone, 59 patients received CAR-T, marking a 62% year-on-year increase. In 2024, KFSHRC achieved a historic milestone by locally manufacturing CAR-T cells, reducing the cost of treatment by nearly 80% and cutting preparation time by half, enabling more patients to benefit from this transformative therapy.These achievements are supported by specialized centers such as the King Fahd National Centre for Children’s Cancer and Research, which treats more than 500 new pediatric cancer cases annually and performs over 150 stem cell transplants each year. Since its founding, the center has conducted over 3,100 bone marrow transplants for children, many from unrelated donors, making it one of the most advanced facilities of its kind in the region.It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

