Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Taiquell Woodson  

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of Taiquell Woodson, who died on February 17, 2024 following an encounter with members of the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) in Bay Shore, Suffolk County. After a thorough investigation, which included review of footage from body-worn cameras and security cameras, interviews with involved officers and witnesses, and comprehensive legal analysis, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officers’ actions were justified under New York law.

At approximately 9:10 a.m. on February 17, SCPD officers responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute at a house in Bay Shore. When officers arrived at the house, one officer knocked on the front door. Moments later, Mr. Woodson came out of the house holding a knife in one hand and an expandable baton in the other. Mr. Woodson slashed the officer with the knife, striking him multiple times. A second officer and the officer who was slashed discharged their service weapons, striking Mr. Woodson. Mr. Woodson was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The slashed officer was treated at a local hospital and discharged. Officers recovered a knife and an expandable baton at the scene.

Under New York’s justification law, a police officer may use deadly physical force when the officer reasonably believes it to be necessary to defend against the use of deadly physical force by another. In this case, Mr. Woodson came out of the house armed with a knife and an expandable baton and slashed an officer multiple times. Under these circumstances, given the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officers’ use of deadly physical force against Mr. Woodson was justified, and therefore OSI determined that criminal charges would not be pursued in this matter.