Monica Kindt Appointed as Acting U.S. Trustee for Indiana and Central and Southern Districts of Illinois

Monica Kindt has been appointed by Attorney General Pamela Bondi as the Acting U.S. Trustee for Indiana and the Central and Southern Districts of Illinois (Region 10). Kindt replaces Nancy J. Gargula, who is retiring after 23 years of distinguished service to the U.S. Trustee Program (USTP).

Kindt joined the USTP in 2009 as the Assistant U.S. Trustee in charge of the Cincinnati office, and she will remain in that position while overseeing Region 10. Kindt has also been serving as the USTP’s Acting Associate General Counsel for Consumer Practice since 2022. Additionally, Kindt has been a special assistant to the Deputy Director for Management, and she serves on a number of working groups addressing legal matters of nationwide concern or USTP operations. Before joining the USTP, Kindt was a partner at a Cincinnati law firm and served as a chapter 7 panel trustee.

Kindt received a bachelor’s degree from St. Olaf College and a law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law.

The Executive Office for U.S. Trustees made the announcement.

The USTP’s mission is to promote the integrity and efficiency of the bankruptcy system for the benefit of all stakeholders — debtors, creditors, and the public. The USTP consists of 21 regions with 88 field offices nationwide and an Executive Office in Washington, D.C. Learn more about the USTP at www.justice.gov/ust.