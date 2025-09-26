‘The Small Business BIG EXIT’ Launches on Amazon - Be There When It Sucks - Explains Author Alan Wozniak
Success isn’t about avoiding storms. It’s about learning to navigate them. Show up when things are hard, celebrate the wins, and always be there when it sucks.”CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly one in five small businesses doesn’t make it through the first year. That’s not just a statistic — it’s a wake-up call. In his new book, The Small Business BIG EXIT, entrepreneur and author Alan Wozniak opens the curtain on his 25-year journey, revealing the raw truth of small business ownership and the leadership habit that carried him through: “I Was There When It Sucked.”
A Realistic Look at Entrepreneurship
Wozniak’s book isn’t a glossy success story. It’s a candid roadmap that shows business owners how to navigate the hard times, build resilience, and ultimately achieve their own big exit. Drawing from his own experience—launching a company without capital, facing payroll crises, and weathering near bankruptcy—he shares how transparency, grit, and the eight pillars of business health became the foundation of his turnaround.
“I’ll never forget those first years when cash flow was tight, and my team was worried about payroll,” says Wozniak. “Being honest and present with my people—showing up emotionally and practically—wasn’t just the right thing to do. It built trust, and that trust became our superpower.”
From Struggle to Success
By leaning into “being there when it sucked,” Wozniak transformed his company from a struggling operation to a powerhouse:
* 370% Growth in Four Years
* Four-Time Inc. 5000 Honoree
* Sold for 17.5x EBITDA After 25 Years
In The Small Business BIG EXIT, he shows readers how to replicate this kind of turnaround by:
* Practicing radical transparency with their teams.
* Building resilience using the eight business health pillars.
* Turning obstacles into stepping stones instead of dead ends.
* Celebrating small wins to fuel motivation.
* A Playbook for Small Business Owners
More than a memoir, The Small Business BIG EXIT is a blueprint for entrepreneurs who want to survive the storms and achieve a successful exit. Wozniak urges readers to embrace both the hardships and the victories of entrepreneurship:
“Success isn’t about avoiding storms. It’s about learning to navigate them. Show up when things are hard, celebrate the wins, and always be there when it sucks.” states Alan Wozniak, President/CEO Marketwell Solutions
Availability
The Small Business BIG EXIT is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other retailers.
As a BONUS, complete the free Business Success Scorecard Quiz on 10XCoach.ai You will receive a concise, accurate report on the status of your business
About the Author
Alan Wozniak is a veteran entrepreneur and small business advocate with over 25 years of experience building, scaling, and exiting successful companies. His approach to leadership—rooted in transparency, resilience, and shared purpose—has inspired thousands of business leaders to rethink what it means to lead through adversity.
Alan Wozniak
Business Health Matters
7272529533 ext.
