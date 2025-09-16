Alan Wozniak’s 'The Small Business BIG EXIT' Reveals How to Grow Smarter and Exit Strong
I wrote this book to help entrepreneurs avoid the traps I learned the hard way—so they can scale with clarity, confidence, and purpose,”CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned entrepreneur and four-time INC 5000 honoree Alan Wozniak has officially launched his highly anticipated book, The Small Business BIG EXIT, now available worldwide on Amazon.
Backed by over 30 years of entrepreneurial success, Wozniak offers a proven, step-by-step roadmap for small business owners who want to grow strategically, protect profitability, and ultimately prepare for a profitable exit. Having built and sold multiple high-growth companies—including one that achieved a 370% revenue increase in just five years—he distills his hard-earned lessons into an actionable guide for entrepreneurs determined to scale smarter and exit stronger.
“I wrote this book to help entrepreneurs avoid the traps I learned the hard way—so they can scale with clarity, confidence, and purpose,” said Alan Wozniak, CEC, CIEC, President of MarketWell Solutions and contributor to Newsweek.
A Comprehensive Toolkit for Every Stage of Business
More than just a book, The Small Business BIG EXIT is a business transformation playbook. While most business guides focus on a single aspect of entrepreneurship, Wozniak addresses the entire journey—from startup to scale, maturity to transition—giving readers a holistic framework to build value and prepare for the future.
Readers will learn how to:
* Identify and fix hidden weaknesses before they become costly pitfalls.
* Build resilient systems that run without the founder.
* Create long-term value attractive to investors and buyers.
* Position their company as a sustainable business and a marketable asset.
* Whether planning a sale, succession, or simply reducing owner dependency, the book shows how to keep a business strong, valuable, and scalable.
Inside the Book: The Eight Business Pillars
Each chapter centers on one of Wozniak’s eight business pillars—complete with diagnostic Business Health Assessment tools, which serve as a “business MRI” to highlight strengths and opportunities:
* Business Strategy – Clear direction and measurable goals.
* Sales – Scalable systems for predictable revenue.
* Marketing – Visibility, credibility, and lead generation engines.
* Operations – Efficient processes that reduce waste.
* Finances – Financial clarity, control, and valuation readiness.
* Culture – Thriving company culture that attracts top talent.
* ustomer Centricity – Loyalty-building value and long-term relationships.
* The BIG EXIT—exit readiness- Strategic planning to meet financial and personal goals.
This structured approach leads to a clear, measurable action plan entrepreneurs can use to align teams, guide decision-making, and prepare for both immediate growth and long-term transition.
Bonus Chapter: Linking Business Health and Personal Health
Adding a unique perspective, the book includes an exclusive chapter by Dr. Philip Ovadia, MD, thoracic heart surgeon and best-selling author of Stay Off My Operating Table. Dr. Ovadia draws striking parallels between metabolic health and business health, emphasizing that leaders who neglect their wellness put both themselves and their companies at risk.
Who Should Read “The Small Business BIG EXIT”
This book is designed for:
* First-time founders seeking clarity and direction.
* Experienced entrepreneurs planning to scale or sell.
* Executives want to strengthen their organizations and reduce their personal workload.
* Owners planning succession who want to maximize valuation and legacy impact.
Ultimately, the book serves as a hands-on manual and an inspirational guide, encouraging leaders to take control of their business journey rather than leaving growth and exit outcomes to chance.
Availability
The Small Business BIG EXIT is available now on Amazon in both print and digital editions. Entrepreneurs, executives, and business owners ready to build sustainable growth and prepare for a future-proof exit are encouraged to order their copy today. As a bonus, a free business MRI is available at: https://10xcoach.ai/questionnaire/
About the Author
Alan Wozniak is a seasoned entrepreneur, business strategist, and four-time INC 5000 CEO honoree. Over three decades, he has founded, scaled, and successfully exited multiple companies, establishing himself as a trusted authority in business growth and exit planning. Today, through his firm MarketWell Solutions and his platform Business Health Matters, Wozniak helps entrepreneurs design scalable enterprises and prepare for their own “BIG EXIT.”
Media Contact
President, MarketWell Solutions
📞 1-800-691-6197
📞 1-800-691-6197
📧 alan@marketwellsolutions.com
Alan Wozniak
Founder, Business Health Matters
📞 +1 727-252-9533
📧 alan@businesshealthmatters.org
Alan Wozniak
Business Health Matters
+1 800-691-6197
