Helping to Feed New Yorkers

In recognition of Hunger Action Month and Climate Week, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a major milestone in helping feed New Yorkers in need while also reducing pollution that contributes to climate change. Feeding New York State, the state association of New York’s 10 Feeding America member food banks, reached a record 63-million-pound collection milestone as part of the ongoing implementation of the New York State Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law and funding in the State budget.

“As the federal government continues to slash funds for hunger programs nationwide, New York State is proud to support initiatives that provide access to healthy, quality food for those who need it,” Governor Hochul said. “Through effective legislation and financial support to organizations like Feeding New York State, we are working closely with businesses and institutions helping prevent food from needlessly being thrown away, reducing harmful greenhouse gas pollution, and bolstering food security at a crucial time for New Yorkers."

The New York State Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law, which helps reduce waste and climate-altering emissions caused by landfilling, also demonstrates the State’s commitment to vulnerable New Yorkers impacted by devastating federal cuts to social programs that feed communities across the nation. Record volumes of food donated from the state's largest food-related businesses reach hungry New Yorkers, a direct result of State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) funding to capture new food donations and help build stronger, healthier communities.

DEC has provided $10.8 million to Feeding New York State and the 10 regional food banks to date through the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) since 2018. The funds are used by Feeding New York State to deploy staff to grocery stores, restaurants, colleges, and other food industry facilities to increase participation in the program and encourage food donations. The funds also support vehicle and equipment purchases for the 10 regional food banks to increase food pickup capabilities at food pantries, meal centers, and other partner agencies.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Diverting 63 million pounds of healthy, quality food and keeping it out of landfills is a tremendous milestone that is a source of pride for DEC. I applaud Feeding New York State and the participating businesses and other institutions who are playing a direct role in helping New Yorkers grappling with food insecurity and harmful climate impacts. Together with Governor Hochul’s ongoing leadership, the Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law, EPF investments, and public-private collaborations create a model for supporting the long-term health and well-being of local communities.”

Feeding New York State Interim Executive Director Kathleen Stress said, “With the assistance of New York State’s Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law, Feeding New York State and our partners have redirected 63 million pounds of wholesome food to more than 3 million food-insecure New Yorkers—food that would have otherwise been wasted in landfills. With the law’s continued expansion and the strong commitment of Governor Hochul and DEC, we are building one of the nation’s most impactful Food Recovery Programs, helping turn surplus into sustenance and bringing us closer to a hunger-free New York.”

In addition to funding Feeding New York State and regional food banks, DEC awarded $4.26 million through the EPF to 145 emergency food relief organizations (EFROs) such as food pantries, soup kitchens, and other programs dedicated to assisting New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity. The funding helps EFROs purchase equipment used for the cooling and transportation of donated food to New Yorkers in need.

New York State Leads on Hunger, Food Diversion and Recycling

The partnership between New York State and Feeding New York State is a nation-leading model for food diversion programs. The implementation of the law and investments by New York to put the program into action helped successfully divert millions of pounds of food to those in need. As of June 2025, Feeding New York State reported receiving more than 2.4 million pounds of monthly food donations over the last six months. This is a significant increase from 50-60,000 pounds per month when the retail food recovery program first launched in October 2021. The program previously reached the 36-million-pound food donation milestone in September 2024.

For information about how all New Yorkers can help compost and take other steps to reduce waste at homes and businesses, visit DEC’s website.

Venison Donations from New York’s Hunters

New York’s hunters are reminded that they can continue to help prevent food insecurity by participating in venison donation efforts. Each year, DEC partners with the Venison Donation Coalition and Feeding New York State to help provide food for those in need. Through a cooperative relationship involving the New York State Department of Health, not-for-profit organizations like Feeding New York State's regional food banks, and deer processors, hunters contribute nearly 40 tons of venison each year. In 2024, DEC issued more than $14,400 in hunter-donated funds to Feeding New York State and more than $7,000 to the Venison Donation Coalition.

Hunters can donate their deer or part of it at a cooperating processor, support their regional food bank monetarily, or make a cash donation to the Venison Donation Coalition when purchasing your hunting license to help offset the cost of processing donated venison. To learn more on how to support these programs or donate venison to help feed local families, visit the Venison Donation Coalition or Feeding New York State.